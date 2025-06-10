The inaugural Emirates flight to Da Nang received a ceremonial welcome.

Sun World Ba Na Hills continually unveiling a diverse range of performances and attractions throughout the year.

DA NANG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 -Emirates, recently named a global leader in aviation by Forbes Travel Guide 2025, is the largest airline in the Middle East with over 4,100 flights each week from Dubai International Airport to more than 140 cities across 80 countries.The new direct route to Da Nang is a gateway for billionaires from one of the wealthiest regions on earth to access Vietnam's central coast, carrying immense spending power. It also facilitates the arrival of high-end travellers from Europe and the Americas, as Dubai ranks among the world's busiest international transit hubs.According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Da Nang, as of April 2025, over 13,000 visitors from Middle Eastern countries had arrived in the city. This figure represents 0.73 percent of total international visitors, with most travellers coming from Iran, Israel and Turkey. With the new Emirates route now in operation, this number is expected to rise sharply, potentially adding trillions of Vietnamese dong in tourism revenue to the local economy.In recent years, Da Nang has made notable progress in diversifying into new high-potential markets. With a keen focus on growth, the city is extending its tourism outreach to areas including the Middle East and Central Asia. Charter flights to Da Nang have already launched from several cities, including Astana and Almaty in Kazakhstan, with seven airlines offering 10 weekly flights from April to October 2025. Centrum-Air Airways is also operating a weekly service from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.According to Tran Chi Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee, the launch of the Emirates Dubai–Da Nang route reduces the travel gap between Da Nang and major global markets such as the Middle East, Europe, North America and Africa. It also helps to strengthen tourism development and opens new avenues for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.To serve high-end tourists, a destination must offer diverse experiences and premium resorts. Travelers from the Middle East are increasingly seeking new places to explore beyond the typical Southeast Asian favourites like Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. It's a prime opportunity for Da Nang, a city that combines natural beauty with world-class hospitality services, to welcome this affluent market.By May 2025, Da Nang had around 1,290 tourist accommodations, including 111 four and five-star hotels. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Premier Village Danang Resort, Novotel Danang Premier Han River and Mercure Danang French Village Ba Na Hills, along with international brands such as Hyatt, Sheraton and Marriott which are favoured by Middle Eastern elites.The city boasts 16 tourist sites, with top destinations like Sun World Ba Na Hills and its iconic Golden Bridge, Da Nang Downtown and Than Tai Mountain Hot Spring Park drawing global attention. Golf tourism is another asset for Da Nang. The city features three international-standard golf courses. Ba Na Hills Golf Club, a masterpiece designed by golf legend Luke Donald and managed by IMG, which lauded as Asia's Best Golf Course five times.Da Nang is embracing Halal tourism, to make Middle Eastern guests feel at home. This travel model respects the religious and cultural practices of Muslim travellers, has become a core part to serve this market. Currently, the city has nearly 30 restaurants and eateries offering Halal-certified or Muslim-friendly cuisine. Among them, Halal Indrapura and Bharata Restaurant at Sun World Ba Na Hills, have received official Halal certification.Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, said:By establishing itself on the Emirates flight map, Da Nang has taken a strategic step forward in tapping into the Middle Eastern tourism market. This new air route is not only a catalyst for tourism growth but also a gateway for expanding trade, investment and cultural cooperation, said Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

