2025 Carbon Credit and ESG Ecosystem Conference

As sustainable development continues to gain momentum worldwide, the carbon emissions market presents immense growth potential. Hong Kong-listed Unity Group Holdings International Ltd (Unity) (1539.HK) recently unveiled the world's first ESG Light certified for carbon credits. Its continued promotion will support global sustainability efforts while unlocking substantial growth opportunities for the company.At the Carbon Credit and ESG Ecosystem 2025 Conference held at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Synergy ESCO, the Malaysian subsidiary of Unity Group, unveiled the world's first ESG Light certified for carbon credit eligibility.Appearing like a conventional lighting fixture, the ESG Light integrates advanced energy-saving technologies, offering ultra-high energy efficiency and an exceptionally long lifespan. Operating at 4.5 watts, it delivers an estimated 89% energy savings compared to traditional lighting. Its projected lifespan is 180,000 hours. It could function for approximately 40 years based on 12 hours of daily use.Its greatest advantage is to generate carbon credits. Synergy can claim corresponding carbon emission rights and trade them in the carbon market, making such product a valuable financial asset.Unity Group plans to partner with the Selangor State Government in Malaysia on the Green One Day community programme, retrofitting 6,000 apartment units with its ESG Lights. It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 25 million tons of CO₂, equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of 630 million trees.​​ Over the next decade, Unity Group stands to benefit from the ongoing generation of carbon credits under this project.Unity Group operates across a range of sectors, including independent energy-saving solutions, renewable energy, and ESG-driven digital vertical indoor farming.It is also the first company to implement carbon credit management. Through the promotion of such product, it is driving large-scale energy savings and emissions reductions, while generating revenue through carbon trading. The launch of this light marks an important milestone for Unity Group.The concept of sustainable development is gaining widespread momentum. To meet their sustainability goals, countries are ramping up efforts to promote and adopt a variety of energy-saving and emission-reduction technologies and products. Take China for example,clean energy sources like wind and solar power are experiencing rapid growth. In the first quarter of this year, the installed capacity of wind and solar energy surpassed that of coal-fired power for the first time.Malaysia has also set a net-zero emission target, committing to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. It is working to significantly increase its share of renewable energy consumption to meet this goal.In February 2022, Unity Group undertook a large-scale energy-saving project in Selangor, Malaysia. It aimed to improve lighting efficiency in residential buildings by installing ultra-high-efficiency lighting systems. The total energy savings generated during the contract term will be converted into revenue.Besides, Unity Group plans to integrate its ESG Lights into digital ESG agriculture. This project is expected to cut energy consumption by 70% while increasing crop yields tenfold. Once this model is implemented, it will unlock significant growth potential for Unity Group. Adoption of related products across various sectors will also contribute to global sustainable development.Today, Unity Group's operations span Malaysia, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, the Middle East, South Africa, and other regions. Unity Group is also actively pursuing a listing in Malaysia, which could make it the first Hong Kong-listed firm to achieve such a dual listing in Malaysia.

