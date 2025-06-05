Launch of Gen2050, a structured accelerated programme to drive youth action in the area of social sustainability with an engagement series on key social issues

Avails opportunities for youths from all backgrounds to start ground-up initiatives with the support of industry mentors and subject matter experts

Provides youths with critical skillsets such as stakeholder management and seed funding to advance innovative ideas

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - The National Youth Council (NYC), KPMG in Singapore and Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) today unveiled a youth action programme, Gen2050, to nurture youths' ability in tackling pressing societal challenges. The tripartite collaboration aims to bring together expertise and support of the public, private and non-profit sector in the areas of youth engagement, industry perspectives and mentorship.As part of commemorating SG60, Gen2050 seeks to equip more than 1,000 youths with practical skills to influence, mobilise and drive meaningful change. The programme aims to reach out to youths of all backgrounds, including students with disadvantaged backgrounds, to provide easy access to critical skills and competencies including social entrepreneurship, problem solving, stakeholder management, and knowledge to develop impactful and scalable solutions.Gen2050 offers two tracks - a structured programme with four key modules led by industry experts who will share insights to help participants develop and refine their ideas, and receive funding and mentorship to pilot them. The mentorship process also allows students to be plugged into professional networks where they get to discover potential career paths. Following the programme, selected participants of this track may be considered for national youth leadership programmes.The second track features a curated series of youth engagements that offer youths the opportunity to directly engage with policymakers, industry leaders, and peers to discuss critical societal issues like the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, equitable access to digital skills and mental wellness. These insights from these engagements will support the development of the SG Youth Plan, a five-year action plan that holds the hopes and aspirations of young Singaporeans for themselves and for Singapore, and outlines how youth, supported with opportunities, platforms, and resources, can take action to do good for Singapore with the support from the rest of society.Gen2050 demonstrates how public-private collaboration amplifies youth-driven impact. NYC brings its expertise in youth engagement and understanding of the youth landscape, KPMG supports programme implementation with industry insights and its Leaders 2050 network of young professionals focused on driving positive impact. IPRS equips youths with strategic communication skills to augment the impact of their solutions."This tripartite collaboration demonstrates how the whole of society, and not just government, can collaborate as a collective to give our young people opportunities to learn, grow and drive impact at the same time," said"And if they do not succeed in implementing their ideas, they will still gain invaluable lessons, connections and insights that will shore up their confidence. We also aim to give youths with less access the opportunity to go through this programme.""Young people have the passion and energy to address the pressing challenges of our time, from social sustainability to climate change," said"Channelling that restlessness into collaborative movements that drive meaningful progress is not straightforward. At KPMG, our experience with global youth programmes gives us a deep understanding of our next generation talents' challenges and potential. Through Gen2050, we are dedicated to equipping youth with the guidance, skills and networks they need to transform their aspirations into impactful, lasting change."said, "Great ideas often make their biggest impact when they are clearly and authentically communicated in a manner that rallies others to the vision. At IPRS, one of our focus areas is on equipping youth and participants with practical strategies and skills to sharpen their messaging, build credibility, and drive action, ensuring their go-to-market solutions translate into real-world, measurable outcomes."For more details about Gen2050's structured accelerated programme and youth dialogues, please see: https://kpmg.com/sg/en/home/media/press-releases/2025/06/gen2050-youth-action-programme.html Hashtag: #KPMG

About KPMG

KPMG in Singapore is part of a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



For more detail about our structure, please visit kpmg.com/governance.



For more information, visit kpmg.com.sg



LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kpmg-singapore



About the National Youth Council

At NYC, we believe in a world where young people are respected and heard and have the ability to influence and make a difference in the world. Together with our partners, we develop future-ready youth who are committed to Singapore by instilling in them a heart for service, resilience and an enterprising spirit.



About the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore

Established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, IPRS is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today.



IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education, and management – a factor that has contributed to the Institute's strength and dynamism.



There are 10 Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences. The IPRS introduced the Biennial PRISM Awards (Public Relations In the Service of Mankind) in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and the region.



About the SG Youth Plan

SG60 is about Building Singapore Together, and how each of us can contribute to a Singapore that we will proudly call home. NYC and its partners are organising a year-long series of engagements for youths to connect with others who are just as passionate about making a difference and taking action to build our shared future. The engagements will culminate in an SG Youth Plan – a five-year action plan created by youths, for youths, and supported by all of us, so that we collectively do our part for Singapore and fellow Singaporeans.



The SG Youth Plan will hold the hopes and aspirations of young Singaporeans for themselves and for Singapore, and outlines how youth, supported with opportunities, platforms, and resources, can take action to do good for Singapore, and details ideas for how every part of society can play a part in empowering youths to be the best versions of themselves.

