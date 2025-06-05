Pioneering Sharia-compliant faith-aligned digital banking transformation in Malaysia enabled by Backbase’s AI-powered Banking platform

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 -Backbase, the global leader in AI-powered banking technology, announces that Bank Muamalat has officially launched ATLAS by Bank Muamalat (ATLAS), Malaysia’s first Islamic digital-only bank centered on faith and lifestyle alignment. This milestone represents a transformative leap in Bank Muamalat’s journey to redefine Islamic banking, positioning it as a pioneer in Malaysia’s rapidly expanding digital banking landscape. By harnessing Backbase’s AI-powered Banking Platform , ATLAS delivers a faith-aligned digital experience with seamless onboarding, DuitNow integration, Shariah-compliant financing, and personalized servicing — setting a new benchmark for Islamic financial services in the region.saidATLAS is designed to meet the growing demand for digital financial solutions that align with customers’ faith and lifestyles. Since its pilot phase, the platform has already demonstrated strong early results — enabling faster rollout of new products and improving customer acquisition efficiency through a more streamlined onboarding experience.In the coming months, ATLAS will expand its product offerings to include digital debit and credit cards, flexible personal financing, and a Shariah-compliant gold investment account. These new products will be seamlessly integrated into the existing platform and will further strengthen ATLAS’s position in the Islamic digital banking landscape.To enhance customer loyalty, ATLAS introduces a unique rewards program that connects users to exclusive lifestyle offers through curated partners, including well-known brands and services across diverse industries.Prior to launching ATLAS, Bank Muamalat faced the common industry challenge of fragmented legacy infrastructure. The Backbase AI-powered Banking Platform provided a unified and modular foundation, enabling Bank Muamalat to accelerate its digital roadmap with agility and control.saidBackbase supports over 150 banks worldwide, including Islamic institutions like Libyan Islamic Bank, ila Bank, Bank Al Bilad, and Saudi National Bank — as well as Asia-Pacific leaders such as BDO Unibank (Philippines), HDFC Bank (India), Techcombank (Vietnam) and MyState Bank (Australia).Hashtag: #Backbase #digitalbanking #AIPoweredBanking #ArtificialIntelligence #retailbanking #omnichannelbanking #businessbanking #smebanking #corporatebanking

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to put bankers back in the driver's seat — fully equipped to lead the AI revolution and unlock remarkable growth and efficiency. At the heart of this mission is the world's first AI-powered Banking Platform, unifying all servicing and sales journeys into an integrated suite. With Backbase, banks modernize their operations across every line of business — from Retail and SME to Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management. Recognized as a category leader by Forrester, Gartner, Celent, and IDC, Backbase powers the digital and AI transformations of over 150 financial institutions worldwide. See some of their stories here.



Founded in 2003 in Amsterdam, Backbase is a global private fintech company with regional headquarters in Atlanta and Singapore, and offices across London, Sydney, Toronto, Dubai, Kraków, Cardiff, Hyderabad, and Mexico City.

Learn more at www.backbase.com.

About Bank Muamalat

Bank Muamalat is a leading Islamic bank, established on 1 October 1999, and is governed by Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 (IFSA). As a full-fledged Islamic financial institution, the bank offers its customers a broad range of services, meeting the needs of both individuals and institutions.



Bank Muamalat provides individuals with services ranging from deposit accounts, asset management, financing needs for automobiles, homes and personal use as well as wealth management products such as family and general takaful, investments, Islamic estate planning to non-financial products such as Islamic funeral management, Quranic learning and halal tours. The Bank offers corporate and institutional customers the full product range of a leading corporate and investment bank, from cash management, payment solutions including trade and export finance to international foreign exchange, financing and capital market transactions.



Bank Muamalat has a presence nationwide via a network of 68 branches. In addition, Bank Muamalat also has its electronic channels encompassing i-Muamalat (the Bank's internet banking solution) and our Self Service Terminals (SST) which are available at almost 141 locations through its network of ATMs, CDMs and CICOs. We also provide corporate internet banking at your convenience.



Bank Muamalat is a member of the DRB-HICOM Berhad Group which owns 70% of the Bank's shares with the remaining stake held by Khazanah Nasional Berhad.



Bank Muamalat was officially accepted as a member of Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) on 15 November 2017. Signaling a growing appetite for the values-based banking movement, Bank Muamalat is the first Islamic bank in the world and the first in the Southeast Asian region to be accepted as a member of GABV.