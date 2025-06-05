Over 80% of Employees Take Sick Leave Due to Sleep Deprivation; Mondays Are the Most Popular “Sickie” Days

Economic downturn: 91% of respondents feel stressed from work and life

81% report frequent awakenings ; 64% have trouble falling asleep – two distinct sleep problems, doctor explain

; 64% – two distinct sleep problems, doctor explain 78% say stress impacts sleep quality

80% hope to resolve both types of sleep problems; 85% seek long-term sleep solutions

Dual Action Release health supplements suggested by pharmacist to tackle both sleep problems

Dr. Ka Yau Raymond Wong, Specialist in Psychiatry (center), Mr. Ian Cheung, Registered Pharmacist (left), and Ms. Casey Chow, Head of Media Business at ESDlife (right) participated in the “Hong Kong Sleep and Stress Survey” press conference.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 -As the economic outlook remains gloomy, stress levels among Hongkongers continue to rise. A recent survey shows that many locals feel overwhelmed by stress, which disrupts their sleep and creates a vicious cycle that severely affects both their emotional well-being and physical health. In light of this, Adrien Gagnon commissionedto conduct the "Hong Kong Sleep and Stress Survey" in May 2025. The online survey interviewed 540 respondents in Hong Kong to examine sleep challenges and stress triggers. The goal was to raise awareness about sleep health and stress management, and to guide the public toward natural, long-lasting solutions to improve both "difficulty falling asleep" and "waking easily."Under mounting pressure, many employees admit to "calling in sick" just to take a breather. The survey reveals that 82% have considered taking sick leave simply to avoid work. Among them, 81% cited sleep deprivation, while 64% blamed overwhelming stress. Additionally, 64% of respondents reported having at least one "sickie" impulse per month, a sign that stress has deeply impacted their mental and physical health. When asked about their preferred sick days, the top choices were Mondays (43%), after long holidays (25%), Fridays (24%), the day after working overtime (24%), and rainy or cold days (18%). (See Table 1)Sleep problems top the list of modern-day work-life struggles. Among respondents, 64% reported trouble falling asleep, and a significant 81% said they wake up easily. Almost 60% experience both sleep problems simultaneously. However, 77% said they lack effective methods to address both sleep problems at once. A full 80% expressed a desire for dual action release solutions.Psychiatrist Dr. Ka Yau Wong, Raymond explained: "Difficulty falling asleep and waking easily are two different sleep disorders. Difficulty falling asleep is usually stress-related, while waking easily may be linked to melatonin levels. Melatonin is only released in the dark, its production decreases with daylight or screen exposure. Dual action release melatonin supplements can provide extended support by releasing melatonin in two phases, helping the body fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. To tackle both sleep problems effectively, one must manage stress and regulate melatonin to improve the sleep cycle and overall sleep quality."Beyond sleep problems, the primary reason workers want to skip work is stress. The survey found that 91% of respondents are currently dealing with stress from work and life, and 83% reported a sense of helplessness. This highlights the prevalence of stress among Hongkongers. Stress was shown to cause sleep problems (78%), irritability (58%), loss of motivation (40%), lower work efficiency (34%), and even social withdrawal (33%) (see Table 2).Alarmingly, 76% of respondents felt more stressed this year than last, yet 40% admitted they are not addressing it and simply hoping it will resolve itself. Meanwhile, 87% noted that stress has negatively impacted their sleep quality. Dr. Wong warned: "Stress-related sleep problems needs timely attention. Prolonged avoidance of stress without proper relief could worsen the condition, increasing the risk of anxiety, depression, and further deterioration in sleep quality."With nearly 60% experiencing both difficulty falling asleep and waking easily, 85% of respondents said they are looking for long-lasting sleep solutions. Registered pharmacist Mr. Ian Cheung advised: "Those dealing with dual insomnia problems may benefit from melatonin supplements with a 'dual action release' formula for comprehensive effect. These supplements provide an initial fast release to help you fall asleep, followed by a slow, sustained release that maintains melatonin levels overnight, tackling both early and mid-sleep disturbances. Some dual action release melatonin products combine Western herbal ingredients to address stress-related insomnia. If your sleep problems are caused by stress, consider formulas that include calming Western herbs."When it comes to stress and sleep improvement, most respondents prefer natural solutions. "Western herbs likeandare scientifically proven to ease stress and anxiety," Cheung explained. "They can help improve sleep quality and are suitable for those who prefer natural remedies. Reducing stress naturally can prevent work avoidance and maintain daily function."The survey also revealed that 59% of respondents were aware that Western herbal supplements can aid in sleep and stress relief. When selecting health supplements, 63% prefer Western brands, and 72% are willing to try herbal ingredients for stress relief. Cheung added, "If symptoms persist despite using natural products, professional medical consultation should be considered."For more information, please visit:Table 1: Most Popular Days for Taking Sick Leave ("Sickies")Table 2: Impact of Stress on Sleep and Daily LifeTable 3: Key Factors in Choosing Western Herbal Supplements

About Adrien Gagnon

Founded in 1946 by renowned naturopathy expert Mr. Adrien Gagnon, the ADRIEN GAGNON brand is one of the renowned and sizable natural health companies with long history in Quebec, Canada. With more than 160 products on the market, ADRIEN GAGNON brand is synonymous with high quality and has repeatedly set the bar for superior health products in terms of value, selection and brand recognition. ADRIEN GAGNON's plant in Canada is accredited with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). ADRIEN GAGNON has become one of the trusted health supplement brands

About ESDlife

