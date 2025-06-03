ST. GALLEN, SWITZERLAND - Newsaktuell – 3 June 2025 - Institut auf dem Rosenberg , recently ranked as the "Best Boarding School in the World" by Premium Europe, announces the opening of its admissions cycle for the 2026/27 academic year. With all grades currently operating on a waitlist basis, the school continues to attract exceptional applicants, with only a select few gaining direct admission"Academic excellence is fundamental, but it's the unique personalities, talents, and perspectives that truly enrich our community," said Anita Gademann, Board Member and Head of Innovation. "We seek students who not only excel in academics but also bring distinctive qualities that contribute to a vibrant and forward-thinking environment."Rosenberg's commitment to individualized education is evident in its unparalleled Talent & Enrichment Programme. Offering over 100 courses – from robotics and artificial intelligence to fashion design and international law – the programme provides students with real-world experiences beyond traditional academics.The school's state-of-the-art facilities, including the Creative Lab and Future Park, support this innovative curriculum, fostering an environment where creativity and critical thinking thrive.With a student body representing over 60 nationalities and an average class size of eight, Rosenberg ensures personalized attention and a multicultural learning experience. The school's Individual Development Plan (IDP®) further tailors education to each student's strengths and aspirations.By valuing character and diversity alongside academic prowess, Institut auf dem Rosenberg continues to set the standard for education, cultivating a community where future leaders thrive.Hashtag: #InstitutaufdemRosenberg

About Institut auf dem Rosenberg

Founded in 1889, Institut auf dem Rosenberg is a prestigious Swiss boarding school located in St. Gallen. Known for its individualized education, innovative Talent & Enrichment Programme, and cutting-edge facilities, Rosenberg prepares students aged 6 to 19 for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape. For more information, please visit https://instrosenberg.ch