Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the ""), as further described in the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2025 and May 28, 2025.As part of both tranches of the Offering, the Company raised a total of $3,517,519 through the issuance of 7,275,309 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.35 for gross proceeds of $2,773,858, and 2,124,747 Hard Dollar Units at a price of $0.35, comprised of 2,124,747 Common Shares and 1,062,373 Warrants, for gross proceeds of $743,661.Together with this Offering, the Company has raised to date a total of approximately $23.8 million in 7 management-led non-brokered private-placement financings since June 2022.Under the final tranche of the Offering, the Company raised a total of $1,126,365 through the issuance of 2,883,429 Flow-Through Shares for gross proceeds of $1,009,200, and 334,757 Hard Dollar Units, comprised of 334,757 Common Shares and 167,378 Warrants, for gross proceeds of $117,165.In total, in connection with the Offering, the Company paid $800 in cash finder's fees, issued 471,152 Compensation Shares and advisory shares at a price of $0.35 per common share, and issued 444,867 Compensation Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share of the Company, until December 31, 2025, subject to an Accelerated Expiry Date. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering as disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 9, 2025. Capitalized terms used in this news release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated May 9, 2025.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. There can be no assurance that any further securities will be sold under Offering.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company is committed to sustainable extraction and purification with a low anticipated carbon footprint. Its vertically integrated model connects phosphate mining directly into the supply chains of North American battery producers. First Phosphate's flagship project, the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, contains rare igneous anorthosite rock that yields high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X : https://x.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate -30-THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

