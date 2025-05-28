Gaming platforms remained top DDoS targets; e-commerce bot attacks increased by 46.2%.

78% of API attacks occurred post-authentication, revealing a significant security gap.

Web exploit attacks surged by 35.01%, with HTTP protocol violations identified as a primary attack vector.

AI-powered defense has become essential against evolving threats (e.g., low-and-slow DDoS, AI-driven bot attacks).

