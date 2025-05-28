APR introduces its sustainably produced Viscose and Lyocell by Sateri fibres to the Vietnamese market

SaigonTex 2025 represents APR's largest presence in Vietnam to date, reinforcing its commitment to the country's growing textile industry

SaigonTex 2025 represents APR's largest presence in Vietnam to date, reinforcing its commitment to the country's growing textile industry

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2025 -Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading global manufacturer of viscose staple fibre products, has rolled out its viscose and lyocell products to potential buyers at the SaigonTex 2025 trade show, as part of a wider effort to support the creation of a more sustainable textiles sector in Vietnam.At SaigonTex, APR, a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies, shared its global expertise with the growing local market to help create a deeper understanding of how sustainable textile fibres can contribute to the long term growth of the textile sector in Vietnam.The APR booth, themed "Experience Lyocell, Feel the Difference", has been a focal point at SaigonTex. APR exhibited the latest developments with its APR viscose and Lyocell by Sateri fibres, focusing on responsible production and eco fashion for a wide array of applications.Sachin Malik, APR Head of Commercial, said: "We have seen a strong interest in APR's viscose and Lyocell by Sateri, a sister company of APR. We believe that increased awareness and adaptation of these fibres hold promising opportunities to establish Vietnam as a hub for sustainable textiles, and we're excited to be a part of that journey."Amit Baid, Head of International Sales at APR, said: "Vietnam is an important market for us, not just in South East Asia, but also on the global map. The connections and insights we gained for the Vietnam market at SaigonTex 2025 are invaluable. We are committed to providing ongoing support to local businesses and developing applications as per the market dynamics."Visitors to the APR booth experienced firsthand the unique properties of these fibres and learned about the company's dedication to driving positive change in the textile industry. With the success of this exhibition, APR reaffirms its commitment towards Vietnam and the growth of the country's textile sector.APR is firmly focused on sustainable practices with its APR2030 agenda, outlining four key pillars and corresponding targets for the next decade. The company strives to be a world-class Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) manufacturer, consistently exceeding the requirements of the European Union Best Available Techniques (EU BAT) and ZDHC Man-made Cellulosic Fibre (MMCF) guidelines, setting a high bar for sustainable viscose production.

About APR

Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), based in Indonesia, is Asia's first fully integrated viscose rayon producer, from plantation to fibre. APR, which has a capacity of 325,000 tons per year, is located in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau Province, Indonesia. APR is committed to becoming a leading viscose staple fibre producer with the principles of sustainability, transparency and operational excellence, and serving the interests of the community, country and climate, while providing value to customers. APR is part of the RGE group of companies.