SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2025 - The month-long June school holidays are ahead in the weeks ahead. Feeling the usual 'have-been-going-back-to-the same destination's dread. There is a great idea for the whole family – head over to Seychelles.Fresh off the press is a great tourist attraction re-opened recently – the beautiful and majestic! This is a 905-meter climb to the highest peak in Seychelles – great for fitness enthusiasts looking for a hiking experience for the family.Tucked away in the heart of Mahé, Seychelles' largest island, this trail is a true hidden treasure for adventure seekers. This captivating hike takes visitors through lush tropical greenery, leading to breathtaking viewpoints of incredible lagoons and amazing forests. With every step, one will ascend into the clouds, escaping the island heat and immersing into nature's beauty.On the list of one of the Tourism Seychelles' many jewels, the trail reflects the island's commitment to conservation and protection of her unique biodiversity,Another exciting spot is the, which features over 280 plant species and kids will not want to miss the opportunity to feed the giant tortoises.For a scenic and easy hikes, theis a good option, offering a quick 1.4-km hike through the luxuriant forest. The top of the trail boasts a spectacular view of the east coast of the main island, overlooking views of the surrounding islands.Any trip for Singapore outbound travellers will not be complete without tasting Seychelles' amazing dishes.The Seychelles local cuisine reflects the island's rich history of cultural influences – blending African, European, Indian, and Chinese flavours into its own distinctive and delicious fusion. This culinary diversity, along with the abundance of fresh ingredients sourced from both land and sea, makes Seychelles' food culture an exciting culinary adventure.The Seychelles islands were historically a melting pot of different cultures, including African slaves, French colonial settlers, Indian indentured laborers, and Chinese traders. As a result, the cuisine of Seychelles is a rich fusion of these various traditions. The French influence is seen in the use of rich sauces and seafood, the African influence brings in hearty and flavorful dishes, Indian spices enhance the flavors, and Chinese culinary techniques can be observed in the use of stir-fries and noodles.Hashtag: #seychellesisland

