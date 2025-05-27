KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2025 - Malaysians are still watching their wallets - but they’re also watching livestreams and product videos before making a purchase. According to Shopee’s latest consumer survey*, while 42% of respondents still value discounts and low prices, a greater number - 58% - now prioritise product quality and seller credibility when deciding if something is truly worth it.This emerging trend of smart spending signals a new chapter in e-commerce: shoppers remain price-conscious, but they’re no longer buying blindly based on discounts alone. Instead, they are leveraging Shopee’s trust-building tools such as Shopee Live and Shopee Video, affiliate content, and trusted reviews to find the right balance between affordability and quality. Smart shoppers are more intentional, using digital tools to stretch every ringgit and ensuring valuable purchase decisions.While price remains a key motivator, today’s shoppers aren’t just chasing discounts - they investigate product quality from readily available tools before buying.Around 60% of Malaysians use built-in features like daily vouchers, cashback offers, Shopee Coins, and the ‘ Lagi Murah ’ tag to find the best deals. In fact, 79% of respondents reported stacking vouchers to maximise their savings, while 40% actively searched for the ‘Lagi Murah’ tag to ensure they’re getting the lowest possible price. But here’s what’s new: shoppers are complementing these tools with deeper research and validation features, especially Shopee Live and Shopee Video.Nearly 83% of users now use Shopee Live to help them decide what to buy. These livestreams provide more than just entertainment - with real-time demos, authentic seller interactions, and exclusive deals - they create a sense of trust that static product listings can’t replicate. It’s not just about what is cheapest, but why it’s worth buying.Short-form content, like Shopee Video, serve as quick, credible reviews that further build buyer confidence. Around 70% of respondents trust creator recommendations, especially when backed by strong seller ratings and verified user reviews. And when trying out new products or new sellers, nearly half of all respondents consider seller ratings and buyer reviews as their most important reference point. This shows a growing demand for social proof and transparency where product value includes social validation.This emerging trend marks a lasting evolution in Malaysian online shopping habits. Today’s consumers aren’t just clicking on the cheapest item - they’re evaluating, comparing, and looking for proof of product quality. That means offering compelling deals and investing in real-time engagement, informative content, and trust-building experiences.In response to the rise of smart shoppers, Shopee is actively expanding its affiliate ecosystem from driving more short-form content through Video Missions, nurturing high-quality creators via the Content Creator Club, and facilitating targeted affiliate matchmaking for sellers and brands. These efforts are beginning to show meaningful impact: in the recent Raya Bersama Shopee and 5.5 Fashion & Beauty Festival, affiliates contributed 1 in 3 orders, underscoring their powerful role in driving conversion through trusted, relatable content. This ongoing development reflects Shopee’s commitment to equipping shoppers with richer, trusted content that supports smarter purchase decisions, ultimately helping sellers grow and contributing to long-term digital economic progress.This commitment is already delivering tangible results for local sellers like Mohd Naimran Nordin, founder of Adnaa, a brand known for elegant and affordable traditional wear. During the Raya Bersama Shopee campaign, Adnaa’s sales grew by 170% through the use of Shopee’s content-driven tools like Shopee Live and Shopee Video which Naimran shared, “brought our designs to life, helping customers see the quality and fit in real-time.” During the campaign Adnaa saw orders grow across all features from Shopee Live (116%), Shopee Video (281%), and most impressively affiliate content (227%).Adnaa’s success reflects why Shopee is doubling down on content and community. “Today’s shoppers are more informed than ever,” says Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia. “They’re not just looking for the lowest price - they’re looking for confidence and meaningful value. That’s why we’ve invested in tools like Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and driving affiliate content. We want to empower Malaysians to shop smarter and give sellers more ways to drive conversions through building credibility and connecting meaningfully.”This shift in smart shopping marks a lasting change. For brands and sellers, value is no longer just about price. It’s about layering affordability with trust.Hashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.





