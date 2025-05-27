84.90m of 0.79% Cu, 0.26 gpt Au and 6.18 gpt Ag (1.06% CuEq 1 ) and

17.65m of 2.72% Cu, 0.58 gpt Au and 18.16 gpt Ag (3.30% CuEq 1 ) and

5.45m of 4.91% Cu, 1.25 gpt Au and 31.74 gpt Ag (6.09% CuEq 1 ) and

3.70m of 6.43% Cu, 1.78 gpt Au and 40.62 gpt Ag (8.07%CuEq 1 ) and

0.55m of 27.50% Cu, 10.15 gpt Au and 192 gpt Ag (36.54 CuEq1).

CC25_026 COMPOSITE INTERCEPTS1 DRILL HOLE DETAILS ANALYZED GRADE DILUTED METAL EQUIVALENT HOLE FROM TO LENGTH COPPER GOLD SILVER ZINC CUEQ AUEQ CUEQ AUEQ ID (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (g/t) (%) (g/t) RINGO ZONE CC25_026 56.70 199.00 142.30 0.51 0.17 4.01 0.06 0.69 0.95 0.58 0.80 Incl. 114.10 199.00 84.90 0.79 0.26 6.18 0.08 1.06 1.45 0.88 1.21 And 180.00 197.65 17.65 2.72 0.58 18.16 0.02 3.30 4.53 2.78 3.81 And 192.20 197.65 5.45 4.91 1.25 31.74 0.02 6.09 8.35 5.12 7.02 And 193.95 197.65 3.70 6.43 1.78 40.62 0.02 8.07 11.07 6.78 9.30 And 197.10 197.65 0.55 27.50 10.15 192.00 0.07 36.54 50.12 30.61 41.98

HOLE EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION AZIMUTH INCLINATION DEPTH ZONE ID (m) (m) (m) (°) (°) (m) NAME CC25-026 613242 3513909 1422 0 -65 234.40 RINGO

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025 -or the) is pleased to announce results from the first diamond drill hole of its 2025 exploration program at the Company's Corral Copper Property ("" or the "") in Cochise County, Arizona. To date, four drill holes have been completed at the Ringo Zone and assay results have been received from one of the four drill holes.including,"We're very pleased with the strong start to our 2025 drill program, building on the exceptional results we achieved at Corral last year," said Ken Engquist, CEO of Intrepid. "The initial hole at the Ringo Zone continues to highlight the scale and continuity of copper mineralization across the property, and we look forward to sharing more results in the coming weeks. With drilling soon moving to the Holliday and Earp Zones, we're excited to advance what we believe is one of the most compelling emerging copper projects in the Southwest, continuing to deliver value to our shareholders."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Intrepid has completed 4 holes (assays pending) totaling 1005 meters in the Ringo Zone. The objective of the 2024 drilling is to increase confidence in the intensity of mineralization, location and lithological and structural controls in historical drilling for the Ringo, Holliday and Earp Zones.Precious and base metal mineralization at Corral is concentrated in structurally controlled northeast dipping siliciclastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks including (oldest to youngest) Cambrian Bolsa Quartzite, upper-Cambrian Abrigo Limestone, Devonian Martín limestone and Mississippian Escabrosa limestone and in Jurassic aged intrusions. The most intense mineralization occurs in the Abrigo Limestone (main host) and Bolsa Quartzite, which are intruded locally by a series of Jurassic (and possibly younger) mineralized intrusions including the Star Hill, Copper Bell and Sniveler porphyries, quartz latite sills, and cross-cutting mineralized breccia bodies.The Corral Copper Property includes the Holliday, Earp and Ringo Zones (northwest to southeast), which are related zones of discontinuously outcropping, locally high grade CRD, skarn and distal porphyry related mineralization and associated supergene enrichment that formed in the distal porphyry copper geological environment. A significant component of Intrepid's discovery strategy at Corral is to leverage distal alteration and mineralization to vector toward one or more mineralized porphyry copper centers (see News Release dated April 15, 2025 ).The Ringo Zone is located at the southern end of a 3.5km long string of copper-gold-silver-zinc bearing carbonate replacement bodies (Figure 1). The Ringo Zone measures approximately 900m (northwest to southeast) by 800m (southwest to northeast) and contains favorable Abrigo Limestone (and Bolsa Formation), pre-mineral intrusions, alteration and copper-gold-silver-zinc replacement style mineralization and secondary enriched copper oxide zones that are locally high-grade.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.Mr. MacNeil has verified the drilling data disclosed in this news release, including the assay and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil verified the data disclosed (or underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials; reviewing the variance in field duplicate results; and reviewing grade calculation formulas. Mr. MacNeil detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data referred to in this news release.Drill core was first reviewed by a geologist, who identified and marked intervals for sampling. The marked sample intervals were then cut in half with a diamond saw; half of the core was left in the core box and the other half was removed, placed in plastic bags, sealed and labeled. Intervals and unique sample numbers are recorded on the drill logs and the samples are sequenced with standards and blanks inserted according to a predefined QA/QC procedure. The samples are maintained under security on site until they are shipped to the analytical lab.All core samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), a division of ALS Global, in Tucson, Arizona, for sample preparation, with pulps sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada for analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures and is independent of the Company. HQ size core was split and sampled over approximately two metre intervals. Samples were analyzed using: ALS's Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA23) with an AA finish for gold and by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples assaying greater than 10 ppm (gpt) gold; by a 36-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62), Ore Grade Zn (Zn-OG62) and Ore Grade Pb (Pb-OG62); and for silver assays above 100 ppm (g/t) by Fire Assay Fusion method with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). ME-ICP61 results were reported in parts per million (ppm), Ore Grade (OG62) results were reported in percent (%). In addition to ALS quality assurance- quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Intrepid implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards, with QA/QC control samples comprising approximately 10% of the sample streamThe Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. There is over 50,000m of historical drilling at Corral mainly centered on the Ringo, Earp and Holliday Zones and although this core has been destroyed, Intrepid has a historical digital drill hole archive database which the Company uses for the purposes of exploration targeting and drill hole planning. Intrepid, through ongoing exploration drilling and surface geological mapping, sampling and prospecting is increasing confidence in the validity of these data.The Corral Copper Property is comprised of the Excelsior Property, the CCCI Properties, the Sara Claim Group and the MAN Property. The Company has completed the acquisition of the Excelsior Property and Sara Claim Group through purchase and sale agreements. The Company has the right to acquire the corporate group that holds the CCCI Properties through an option agreement. The Company has the right to acquire the MAN Property through an option agreement. See the "Commitments" section of the Company's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis for further details.Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com On behalf of the Company"Ken Engquist"CEOKen Engquist, CEO604-681-8030Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper, gold, silver and zinc assay values. All intervals reported are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated. Analyzed Grade corresponds composite weighted ("composites") averages of laboratory analyses. Metal Equivalent corresponds to undiluted metal equivalent of reported composites and Diluted Metal Equivalent takes into account estimated recovery of 85% for copper, and 80% for gold, silver and zinc for reported composites. Metal prices used for the CuEq and AuEQ calculations are in USD based on Ag $22.00/oz, Au $1900/oz, Cu $3.80/lb, Zn $1.15/lb The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (85% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.729150601917791)(80% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.00844279644325863)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.302631578947368)(80% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (gpt)(80% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.3714285702785)(85% rec.) + (Silver (gpt) x 0.0115789473684211)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.415037593636916)(80% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.Data disclosed in this news release includes historical drilling results and information derived from historic drill results, Intrepid Metals has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Intrepid considers these historical data relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website and on the City of Bisbee website ( www.bisbeeaz.gov/2174/Bisbee-History ).Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 ( South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining ).

