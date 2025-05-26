SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2025 - Woodfibre LNG, a subsidiary of Pacific Energy which is a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies, is setting a new benchmark for responsible natural gas export. At its new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility under development in British Columbia, the company is on track to become the world's first net zero LNG export facility – achieving net zero not only during operations, but also throughout the construction phase.This groundbreaking commitment to sustainability is being realised through a combination of best-in-class technologies, low-emission operations and nature-based carbon offsets. Together, these efforts are setting a new standard for minimising environmental impact in the global LNG industry.Ratnesh Bedi, President of Pacific Energy, said, "Achieving net zero emissions means balancing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted with those removed or offset. At Woodfibre LNG, this balance is not theoretical, it's operational. By integrating advanced emissions-reduction technologies with robust offset strategies, the facility aims to produce LNG with one of the lowest carbon intensities in the world. We are not waiting for the future – we are building it now. This project sets a new standard for how energy can be produced responsibly, and it reflects our long-term commitment to accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon economy while meeting the world's growing energy needs."At the heart of the facility's emissions reduction is the E-Drive system, which uses electric compressors powered by renewable hydroelectricity for the liquefaction process. This innovation alone is projected to cut more than 230,000 tonnes of CO2e annually – equivalent to taking 70,000 cars off the road.Other emissions reduction initiatives include re-liquefying boil-off gas to prevent atmospheric release, capable of avoiding over 11,000 tonnes of CO2e per year, and introducing air-cooling systems (replacing traditional seawater cooling), developed in line with the Squamish Nation Environmental Assessment Agreement, which can reduce an additional 3,000 tonnes of CO2e annually. These measures support Woodfibre LNG's target of achieving a carbon intensity of just 0.04 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of LNG produced, far below the global industry average.To neutralise any remaining emissions, Woodfibre LNG will purchase locally developed, nature-based carbon offsets from projects affiliated with First Nations partners. These projects focus on forest conservation – protecting vital forest ecosystems that absorb and store carbon dioxide over time. All emissions data and offset projects are validated by Brightspot Climate, ensuring compliance with British Columbia's stringent regulatory requirements and upholding transparency in reporting."Woodfibre LNG's approach demonstrates that net zero is not just a future goal. It's achievable today with the right combination of innovation, collaboration and accountability," said Ratnesh. "We are proud to lead the way in building a cleaner, more responsible energy future."The Woodfibre project marks a significant milestone in the global energy transition, proving that LNG can be delivered with a smaller carbon footprint – without compromising performance, safety or environmental stewardship.Hashtag: #RGE #RoyalGoldenEagle #WoodfibreLNG #PacificEnergy #liquefiednaturalgas #LNG #NetZero

