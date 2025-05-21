Executive Panel: Top executives, including Narongsak Jivakanun, Chief Executive Officer of GC, Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, Chief Executive Officer & President of SCGC, and leaders from Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association (GPCA) and McKinsey & Company, shared their vision in the session "Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of the Chemical Industry in a Transformed World". Discussions explored trends, challenges, and the path forward for the petrochemical sector.

Empowering Women in Asia's Chemical Industry: This panel, organized by Women in Chemicals, emphasized the importance of supporting female leadership across the region. Featured speakers included Khunying Thongtip Ratanarat, Member of Council of Trustees & Advisor, Petroleum and Energy Institute of Thailand (PEIT), and Anusara Suthikulavet, President and CEO, UBE Chemicals (Asia), spotlighting the impact of women in advancing the industry.

Exhibition & Networking Zone: A dynamic space where regional and global companies connected, showcased new technologies, and explored partnerships, strengthening the international business network in petrochemicals.

Sustainability & Circular Economy Discussions: Focused on actionable pathways for sustainable industry growth and meaningful cross-border cooperation.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - Federation of Thai Industries, Petrochemical Industry Club (FTIPC),proudly represented Thailand as host of the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference 2025 (APIC 2025). Held in collaboration with petrochemical associations from seven core member associations—Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore—the event focused on fostering innovation, regional cooperation, and sustainable development in the petrochemical industry.Taking place on May 15 - 16, 2025, at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok, APIC 2025marked the 43edition of the conference and the third time Thailand has been the host. This year's theme, "Ensuring a Transformed World Prosperity" - Action for Planet with Innovation and Collaboration, driving Asia's petrochemical industry towards global sustainability and growth, reflects the industry's mission to drive economic growth, enhance quality of life, and contribute to a sustainable future through innovation and collaboration.Mr. Apichai Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Petrochemical Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries,said at the opening: "Petrochemicals are central to modern life—not only in production but in enabling a better, more sustainable world. Our industry is committed to balancing growth with responsibility. Through partnerships and innovation, we can drive the transformation needed to support future generations."The event drew over 1,500 delegates from across the globe, including petrochemical producers, plastics manufacturers, investors, and strategic partners. APIC 2025 generated an estimated 145 million baht in economic value, supporting Thailand's tourism and service sectors while creating high-potential business opportunities for Thai operators. The conference is expected to lead to deals worth several billion baht.The event served as a key platform to highlight the host's capabilities, reinforcing Thailand's role as a regional hub for petrochemical innovation and collaboration. It provided a space for industry leadership and meaningful dialogue on sustainability, the circular economy, and inclusive growth."Through the theme 'Ensuring a Transformed World Prosperity,' we emphasized that innovation and collaboration are key to building a better future. We hope to see stronger regional and global partnerships—advancing sustainable practices, driving innovation, and strengthening business networks across the petrochemical industry. This cooperation, in the long run, will lead to meaningful, positive change," Mr. Apichai concluded.Mr. Koshiro Kudo, Chairman of the Japan Petrochemical Industry Associationand the next APIC host, praised Thailand's role in this year's event, saying: "Thailand did an outstanding job hosting APIC 2025. The discussion topics and the exchange of perspectives were well-aligned with the theme 'Ensuring a Transformed World Prosperity' and addressed it comprehensively. The conference delivered a positive impact both nationally and regionally. As Japan takes on the honor of hosting the next APIC, we are proud and delighted to welcome member associations and global representatives to continue fostering collaboration and driving the petrochemical industry in Asia toward a global stage."APIC 2025 serves as a key platform bringing together experts and opinion leaders from the petrochemical industry. It facilitates the exchange of views, exploration of business expansion opportunities, and strengthening regional and global cooperation. The event aims to foster regional collaboration, create business opportunities, and drive innovation toward global sustainability and growth, as outlined below:APIC 2025 integrated Green Meeting practices, following the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) guidelines. Measures included paper reduction, sustainable catering, resource optimization, waste management, and awareness campaigns, reflecting the industry's commitment to responsible operations.Hashtag: #AsiaPetrochemicalIndustryConference #APIC

About Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference (APIC)

Originally known as the East Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference (EAPIC), APIC was founded in 1979 by associations from South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan to promote growth in the petrochemical industry. Over time, the network expanded to include Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and India, evolving into APIC.



Today, APIC is recognized as a leading petrochemical industry conference, drawing more than 1,500 participants globally. It serves as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and business networking within the petrochemical sector.

