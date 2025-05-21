Ministers and senior tech stakeholders from the European Union, Germany and the UAE inaugurate the momentous first edition of GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything

BERLIN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 21 May 2025 - Berlin became the focal point of Europe's tech momentum and global digital cooperation asopened its doors today at Messe Berlin, launching the region's largest inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event to capacity crowds and the biggest, most international lineup of tech and businesses converging in Europe. The show arrives at an inflection point in Europe's digital future, sparked by a continent-wide 'Choose Europe' movement to anchor the next wave of innovation, research, investment, talent and deep-tech breakthroughs on home ground; alongside a renewed impetus in Germany represented by the formation of a new government and the country's first digital ministry taking stewardship on digital transformation, AI excellence and data policy.Born in the UAE with global editions now running in seven countries, GITEX is the world's largest and best-rated tech and startup event, reflecting the UAE's wider national commitment to global digital collaboration. With the show's expansion into Europe, it echoes the UAE's shared commitment to advance innovation and scientific frontiers, recently strengthened with Abu Dhabi's MGX investment and Nvidia partnering to develop Europe's largest AI data center campusalongside the development of a new 5GW AI campus, the largest of its kind outside the US to be based in Abu Dhabi.Welcome addresses led the inauguration ceremony from European and global leaders, including Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin; H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Clara Chappaz, the Minister of AI and Digital of France; Thomas Jarzombek, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization, Germany; Jan Kavalírek, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Czech Republic; Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin & Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises; and Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, the global organiser of GITEX.With participation from over 100 countries, 1,400 tech companies, startups, and SMEs, more than 600 influential investors, and 500 industry leaders on-stage, the event sparked strategic dialogues on innovation, investment, policy shifts and business transformations, as well as catalysed collaborations at scale - across sectors and geographies. Taking place until 23 May at Messe Berlin,is organised in partnership with the, Germany's, and the(EIC).Spanning high impact showcases and talks covering AI, cybersecurity, deep tech, green tech, quantum computing, SMEs, and startup, scaleup and investments,offers unmatched opportunities to access new markets, breakthrough technologies, industry transformations and business insights.Across the show floor, global tech enterprises including IBM, AWS, Bosch, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Dell, Fortinet, Lenovo, ManageEngine, NinjaOne, NVIDIA, and SAP, alongside over 750 startups from 60 countries, showcase how infrastructure, intelligence, and investment intersect to propel Europe's digital future forward. From business leaders to AI architects, quantum researchers to CIOs, green tech innovators to global investors, the opening day's gathering set the tone for decisive partnerships accelerating the continent's AI and digital competitiveness.The opening day conference programme was headlined by Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Physics Laureate and 'Godfather of AI' with a riveting keynote on 'AI for Humanity's Greatest Challenges'. In April 2025, the United Arab Emirates and European Union delivered a joint statement to begin dialogue toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties across key sectors such as AI, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and more.leverages a powerful network of established relationships in tech, policy, investment and business spanning four regions and seven countries, with more new international editions in the wings. Currently the GITEX global network of events takes place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.For more information, visit: www.gitex-europe.com Hashtag: #GITEXEUROPExAiEverything

About GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025, Europe's most global, collaborative, and cross-industry tech event, taking place from May 21–23, 2025, at Messe Berlin, Germany. Convening over 1,400 exhibiting enterprises, SMEs and startups from 100-plus countries, alongside over 600 investors, and 500 expert speakers across AI, Deep Tech, Quantum, Cybersecurity, Connectivity, Smart Cities, Green Tech, and many more, GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is advancing the continent's digital future in partnership with the world. This inaugural edition features the new SMEDEX, GITEX SCALEX, and GQX, and brings to Germany the world's largest and best-rated startup and investor event – North Star Europe. GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything is seamlessly connected with the GITEX network of tech and startup events in Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit: www.gitex-europe.com



