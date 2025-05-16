Comprehensive oral evaluation: A detailed examination by a registered dentist to assess individual needs

Clear explanations regarding each treatment’s suitability, advantages, and expected duration Cost breakdown and installment options: Detailed cost estimates and available payment plans for affordable care



In addition, the TruCare Dental team will dispel common myths—such as the misconception that orthodontic treatment is only for children or that it damages teeth—enabling participants to make confident, informed decisions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - TruCare Dental is inviting the public to take the first step toward a healthier and more confident smile by attending its upcoming Complimentary Orthodontic Consultation Days. The event will be held on May 24 and June 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the clinic's conveniently located Tsim Sha Tsui practice.Orthodontic Consultation Days are tailored for anyone considering braces or aligners but uncertain about their options. Attendees will benefit from the expertise of TruCare Dental's highly qualified team—all graduates of the University of Hong Kong's Bachelor of Dental Surgery program—who will provide personalized, one-on-one orthodontic assessments and clear recommendations.Guests who register for the event will receive:TruCare Dental is dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care with a strong emphasis on patient education and individualized treatment. The clinic's mission is to help every patient achieve optimal oral health and a confident smile through compassionate, professional service.Due to the personalized nature of the consultations, advance registration is required and spaces are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure an appointment as soon as possible by calling 2152 0280 or by visiting the online registration page Room 2201, 22/F, Tower A, Mira Place, Tsim Sha TsuiHashtag: #TruCareDental

