TikTok's New Obsession – And Already One of 2025's Biggest Viral Hits

BERLIN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 15 May 2025 - What do a chicken, a banana, and billions of views have in common? Chicken Banana — the viral hit from Swedish duo Maads and Bruno (Crazy Music Channel) — has exploded online to become one of 2025's biggest TikTok trends.

