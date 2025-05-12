CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2025 –, Ministry of Commerce, continues its commitment to promoting Thailand's entertainment industry on the global stage by organizingat the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The event, held during the world's most prestigious and influential film festival, aims to elevate the image of Thailand's entertainment sector and strengthen international networks. The opening ceremony was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi., stated ", which has been held annually for over 14 years since 2011, serves as a key platform to highlight the strength of Thailand's entertainment industry. It fosters collaboration between Thai entrepreneurs and international buyers and investors, helping to promote long-term growth and sustainability in the sector. More importantly, it also serves as a valuable opportunity to present Thailand's rich culture and soft power on a global stage. In addition to highlighting the capabilities of Thai cinema to a worldwide audience, the event features22.01, Palais -1, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, and will be open from May 13–21, 2025.Another highlight of the event is the presentation of Thai cuisine under the "Thai Select" certification, which guarantees the authenticity and quality of traditional Thai flavors. These dishes will be served at Thai Night as part of a reception for international guests, reflecting the unique identity of Thai food as a widely recognized and celebrated form of soft power.Ms. Sunanta concludedHashtag: #DITP #ThaiNight

