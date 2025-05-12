KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a leading space technology company, today announced a partnership agreement with PWS, Malaysia's prominent water solutions provider, for the distribution of KnoWaterleak in key Malaysian territories as of May 1.This strategic partnership combines Tenchijin's innovative satellite-based water leak detection technology with PWS's extensive network and expertise in the Malaysian water sector. PWS, which currently serves as the exclusive distributor for global industry leaders such as Diehl, Nivus, and Aichi Tokei, will leverage its established relationships with major water utilities to accelerate the adoption of KnoWaterleak throughout Malaysia.The collaboration aims to address critical water infrastructure challenges in Malaysia through:- Integration of KnoWaterleak's satellite-based monitoring system with existing water management infrastructure- Enhanced leak detection capabilities for water utilities across the three regions- Improved water conservation and infrastructure maintenance efficiency"Our partnership with PWS represents a significant milestone in our expansion into Southeast Asia. Malaysia's commitment to water infrastructure modernization perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize water management through space technology. Through this collaboration, we aim to demonstrate how satellite technology can transform the way we manage and conserve water resources. This partnership will not only benefit the Malaysian water sector but also serve as a model for sustainable water management across Southeast Asia.""PWS recognizes the transformative potential of KnoWaterleak's technology for Malaysia's water utilities. This partnership strengthens our portfolio of innovative solutions and reinforces our commitment to advancing water infrastructure management. By combining our extensive network and expertise with Tenchijin's cutting-edge satellite technology, we are confident in our ability to deliver unprecedented value to water operators across Johor, Selangor, and Penang. This collaboration marks a new chapter in Malaysia's journey towards smarter, more efficient water management systems."The initial rollout will focus on:- Comprehensive coverage of water networks in Johor, Selangor, and Penang- Integration with existing water management systems- Technical support and training programs for local utilitiesHashtag: #Tenchijin #KnoWaterleak #SatelliteTechnology #WaterLeakage #Sustainability #LeakageDetection

About PWS

PWS is Malaysia's leading water solutions provider, with extensive experience in water utility management and strong relationships with major water operators across the country. As the exclusive distributor for several global water technology leaders, including Diehl, Nivus, Aichi Tokei, and TECHNOLOG UK, PWS has established itself as a trusted partner in Malaysia's water infrastructure sector.

About Tenchijin

Tenchijin Inc. is a pioneering space technology company that develops innovative solutions for infrastructure management. Its flagship product, KnoWaterleak, utilizes satellite technology and advanced algorithms to detect and prevent water leaks, contributing to sustainable water resource management globally.



Company Overview

Company name: Tenchijin, Inc.

Address: Room 3, Ground Floor, Block 2330, Century Square, Jalan Usahawan, Off, Persiaran Multimedia, 63000, Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO

Business content: land evaluation consulting using satellite data

About Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak

Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak is an advanced cloud-based mapping service that leverages satellite data and AI technology to support efficient leak inspections for water utilities and contractors. Using data from multiple satellites and open data sources, it identifies high-risk areas for leaks within 100m square zones. A key feature of the system is its integration with digital water supply registers and distribution pipe maps, enabling centralized management of leak risk through a 5-level evaluation system. The intuitive interface enables real-time data monitoring, facilitating rapid leak detection and repair planning.



Through regular registration and management of leak locations, the AI continuously reassesses risk levels based on accumulated data, improving accuracy over time. Field demonstrations conducted with the Cabinet Office and various municipalities in 2022 have shown potential cost reductions of up to 65% in inspections and time savings of up to 85% in investigations.



The system has received high recognition for its technical excellence and ease of implementation, earning the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.



Special site for Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak

https://knowaterleak.space/



For inquiries regarding the expansion of Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak in Asia, please contact the following:



Asia Business Development Div.

Contact: [email protected]

