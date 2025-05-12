2024/2025 saw a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion euros

EBIT in three digits for the first time at 109.9 million euros (+35.9%)

Close to a 50 percent increase in cloud subscriptions

Proportion of international business tops 60 percent mark

Optimistic outlook despite global uncertainties

Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions / Katrin Biller Fotografie

Jürgen Pürzer, CFO NTT DATA Business Solutions / constantin ranke fotografie

BIELEFELD, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 12 May 2025 -NTT DATA Business Solutions AG reports record figures for fiscal year 2024/25 (key date: March 31, 2025). Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the leading global SAP partner for the SME sector was able to outperform its dynamic growth from the record year of 2023/24: Double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) exceeded the 100 million euro mark for the first time, rising by 35.9 percent to 109.9 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) reached 138.3 million euros – an increase of 33.8 percent. The EBITA margin increased to 7.5 percent (previous year: 6.4%)."Once again, we concluded a very strong fiscal year with double-digit growth rates for both revenue and results. This illustrates the trust we enjoy in the SME sector and the confidence placed in us by over 6,500 customers around the world," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "We continue to be successful in our efforts to achieve sustainable and long-term growth: Our revenue has more than doubled since 2017. Despite the volatile market environment, our customers' digital transformation remains a megatrend and a clear growth driver. Based on our decades of SAP expertise, we create genuine added value and strengthen the competitiveness of our customers across the globe."The cloud subscription sales segment again proved to be a key growth driver in fiscal year 2024/25: Related revenues increased by 49.5 percent to 191.9 million euros. The division was thus able to maintain the pace of doubling its revenue every two years. The consulting business also made clear strides: Sales of 868.7 million euros represented growth of 12.8 percent. In the area of managed services, the company recorded an increase of 11.4 percent to 751.5 million euros.The company also saw strong growth in its international activities, particularly in the regions of Western Europe (WE, +29.2%), Middle East, Türkiye & Africa (META, +46.3%), as well as Asia-Pacific & India (APAC, +25.5%). The company also recorded strong growth of 17.7% in North America and Brazil. The economically challenging domestic market of Germany/Austria/Switzerland (DACH) also experienced positive development with a further increase of 6.6 percent.According to Norbert Rotter, the SME sector must forge ahead with its digital transformation in order to remain successful in the long term. This applies particularly to the areas of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). To this end, NTT DATA Business Solutions provides holistic support to companies around the world – from strategic consulting to implementation and day-to-day operations. "Based on our strength of innovation, we provide end-to-end solutions to key challenges, acting as a one-stop shop," continues Norbert Rotter. "As part of the Japanese NTT/NTT DATA Group, we also benefit from a strong network that forms the basis for further sustained growth."The number of employees (currently 16,763) is also expected to increase further during the current fiscal year 2025. The aim is to expand the company not only in terms of its personnel but also strategically, for instance through targeted acquisitions. These efforts will focus on companies in key industries, such as life sciences, as well as companies that specialize in solutions based on SAP, Microsoft, or ServiceNow technologies, or that can add innovative software solutions to the ownIP portfolio."We are in a solid financial position and, as part of the NTT/NTT DATA Group, we have the resources to make targeted investments," says Jürgen Pürzer, CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "Particularly in these volatile times, our business model and our forward-looking, cost-efficient planning have proved to be robust. We therefore look to the future with confidence and expect to achieve growth of 4-6% in the current fiscal year, provided the ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges do not worsen further."Further information is available at nttdata-solutions.com Hashtag: #HEIDELBERG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,700 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.



NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

