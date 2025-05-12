HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2025 - 0xmd, a global startup specializing in Generative Artificial Intelligence for healthcare, has entered into a strategic partnership with SENAI CIMATEC, one of Brazil's leading technology and innovation institutions. This agreement marks the beginning of 0xmd's operations in Brazil, expanding the company's presence in the Latin American market.The collaboration will see 0xmd bring its cutting-edge AI technologies to Brazil, including solutions for automated clinical exam analysis, medical image interpretation, and conversational diagnostic support. This partnership positions 0xmd as the first international healthtech to integrate with CIMATEC's innovation ecosystem.With existing operations in the United States and China, 0xmd aims to contribute to the democratization of healthcare access in Brazil by providing intelligent tools that support medical professionals in diagnosis, treatment planning, and personalized care. A key differentiator of 0xmd's technology is its use of medical and healthcare large language models with natural language interfaces, such as clinical chatbots, that facilitate seamless interaction between healthcare providers and decision-support systems."Partnering with SENAI CIMATEC enables 0xmd to localize its solutions for the Brazilian market and scale its impact in the region," said Allen Au, Chairman & Chief Architect of 0xmd. "SENAI CIMATEC's strong reputation in innovation and research makes it an ideal partner to help us navigate the Brazilian healthcare landscape and ensure the successful integration of our technology."The initial phase of the project will focus on adapting 0xmd's technology to Brazilian regulations and integrating with local healthcare systems. The partnership also aligns with the growing demand for AI solutions in the healthcare industry, particularly in areas such as image-based diagnostics, clinical report automation, and personalized therapies.The partnership with SENAI CIMATEC reinforces 0xmd's commitment to expanding its global impact and driving innovation in healthcare.Hashtag: #0xmd

About 0xmd

0xmd Inc. is a pioneer in Generative AI healthcare solutions platform based in Hong Kong China and the US, specializing in Large Language Models (LLMs) and Large Visual Language Models (LvLMs) designed for medical applications. 0xmd is capable of providing 24/7 online diagnostic support that integrates both Western Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine, automation of clinical exam analysis, medical image diagnostics, as well as total health management solutions. The company is dedicated to transforming the healthcare landscape by optimizing healthcare systems, in order to make healthcare resources more equitable and accessible.





About SENAI CIMATEC

SENAI CIMATEC is Brazil's leading technology and innovation center, comprising a Technological Center, a University, and a Technical School that operate in synergy. Established in 2002, it is a private, non-profit institution dedicated to Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I), focusing on delivering advanced solutions to the industry. With expertise in 43 areas—including robotics, quantum computing, AI, energy, and sustainability—SENAI CIMATEC is committed to driving technological advancements to meet the evolving market needs. The institution develops and implements projects with national and international impact, collaborating with renowned institutions and partners worldwide.



