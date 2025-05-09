New Court Ruling Enables Use of External Payment Links: Launch in Days, Keep More of What You Earn

Xsolla Buy Button

Zero Platform Commission: Reclaim up to 30% of your revenue by saving on platform fees, minus standard payment processing costs.



Implementation: Under the April 2025 U.S. court ruling, developers can connect external payment links in-app without platform interference.



Frictionless One-Tap Purchase Flow: Players can purchase specific items directly from in-game offers using autofill and one-tap methods, delivering a seamless checkout experience native to the game.

Simplified Tax and Compliance: Xsolla is the Merchant of Record, handling global tax calculation, collection, and remittance. Third-party tax solutions are unnecessary.



Loyalty and Player Rewards: Boost retention and engagement with loyalty programs and personalized reward options tied to player behavior within the game experience, whether in-app or online. This feature also enables issuing prepaid gift cards and parental control integration for all purchases.



LiveOps Sync: Align web-based promotions with in-game events, seasonal content, and player-achieved milestones to maximize the relevancy and impact of the offers provided to players.



Parental Control and Gift Cards: Built-in parental control and gift cards are available worldwide.



Multi-Channel Commerce: Extend monetization beyond the app to the web, Discord, Telegram, and other community channels where players engage.



LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, today announced the launch of the Xsolla Buy Button for Mobile Games, a direct-to-consumer payment solution designed to help mobile developers keep more of what they earn by saving on traditional platform fees. This release follows a significant U.S. court ruling on April 30, 2025, prohibiting Apple from blocking external payment links or charging commissions on third-party U.S. storefronts, giving developers new opportunities to connect with players and grow revenue.With the Buy Button for Mobile Games, game developers can embed direct payment links inside their games, leading to a browser-based checkout powered by Xsolla Web Shop and Xsolla Pay Station. This checkout supports the sale of virtual items, currencies, and bundles, delivering a seamless player experience while avoiding up to 30% in platform fees.Developers can now create a quick-to-create external link within their video game experience on an iOS mobile device. When a player taps the link, it opens up a streamlined browser-based checkout delivering a secure, pre-authenticated, frictionless purchase experience, allowing users to purchase their favorite game in fewer clicks. In addition, mobile game developers can also gain access to catalog synchronization, loyalty tools, personalized offers, and integration options required to manage the offers provided in the external link with little to no custom development.Key Benefits of the Xsolla Buy Button:“This court decision is a turning point for mobile game developers in the US and around the world. The Buy Button is available today through the Xsolla Web Shop,” stated Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “Developers can register through the Xsolla Publisher account, use the Instant Web Shop template, and generate links in minutes without requiring custom coding. This rollout reinforces Xsolla’s commitment to building flexible, global commerce tools empowering developers to succeed and scale their business across multiple platforms.”This offering is a game changer by giving mobile game developers control of their monetization, the ability to build closer relationships with their players, and the confidence to grow their business with long-term sustainability without previously imposed constraints.Web Shop Integration Guide: xsolla.pro/webshop-integration Buy Button for Mobile Games Integration Guide: xsolla.pro/buybutton Mobile SDK Integration Guide: xsolla.pro/mobile-sdk-guide View Video: youtu.be/Aj6gtHw5BFQ Hashtag: #Xsolla

Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

