V-GREEN signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four strategic partners to deploy a total of 63,000 dedicated charging ports for VinFast electric vehicles in Indonesia in 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025Under the agreement, V-GREEN and its four partners, including Chargecore, Chargepoint, Amarta Group, and CVS, will jointly invest a total of 300 million USD to develop EV charging infrastructure throughout Indonesia, focusing on provinces such as Jabodatebek, Bandung, Surabaya, Makassar, Medan, Batam, Bali, and Kalimantan. The projects will launch in May 2025, with the first stations scheduled to go online in June.In 2025 alone, Chargecore plans to invest a minimum of 30 million USD, while Chargepoint, Amarta Group, and CVS have each committed to becoming charging ports distributors and investing approximately 5.3 million USD annually. V-GREEN will directly invest in 20% of the stations, while the remaining 80% will be implemented through business cooperation contracts (BCC).Since its entry into the Indonesian market, V-GREEN has operated under the BCC model in partnership with leading reputable local businesses. The company is offering investors highly attractive terms, including a power purchase rate of 750 rupiah/kWh and a guaranteed annual return of up to 25% during the first three years. These strategic collaborations not only enable V-GREEN to rapidly scale its EV charging network across Indonesia, but also highlight the strong potential of the country's green transportation sector.."."Established by VinFast's founder Pham Nhat Vuong, V-GREEN has built a leading position in Vietnam, operating roughly 150,000 charging ports nationwide. The company continues to grow its network through partnerships and is actively expanding into international markets.In Indonesia, V-GREEN quickly garnered interest and trust from local and international partners. The company targets 50,000 charging stations and 63,999 charging ports in total nationwide by 2025. As an early step toward that goal, VinFast owners can already charge their vehicles for free at 1,000 V-GREEN-operated stations starting in May.Currently, VinFast has launched four electric car models—VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34—just over a year after entering Indonesia. The rapid expansion of V-GREEN's charging network will help meet increasing demand for VinFast EVs in the market, provide convenience to local consumers, and contribute to global sustainable development goals.

About V-GREEN

V-GREEN, the Global EV Charging Station Development Company, was established by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of VinFast. The company is focused on building an extensive charging network for VinFast electric vehicles, with more than 150,000 charging ports planned across Vietnam. V-GREEN has also established a presence in Indonesia and is actively pursuing expansion into other promising international markets.



Guided by the mission "For a Green Future for Everyone," V-GREEN envisions becoming a global pioneer in green infrastructure, offering smart, convenient, and flexible charging solutions. Learn more at https://vgreen.net/





About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/





