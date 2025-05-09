As the first of its kind in Hong Kong and Macau, the record-breaking fleet of legendary limousines was officially launched at the Galaxy Macau Forecourt, with all nine vehicles on magnificent display.

The “Galaxy Collection” ushers in a new era of VIP journeys in style

Galaxy Macau proudly unveils the “Galaxy Collection” – the world’s largest Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner fleet

The unveiling celebration was included Bentley Motors’ and Galaxy Macau’s Leadership (from Left to Right) Mr. Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Event Services at Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG); Mr. James Koratzopoulos, Executive Vice President of Hotel & MICE Operations at GEG; Mr. Elmen Lee, Director of Integrated Resort Services at Galaxy Macau; Mr. Roger Lienhard, Executive Vice President of Hospitality at Galaxy Macau; Mr. Kim Airey, Managing Director of Bentley Motors for the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao; Mr. Hing Tak Mak, President of Kam Lung Motor Group; and Mr. Troy Hickox, Chief Representative, UAE and Head of Hotels and Lifestyle Development Services at GEG

The unveiling of the “Galaxy Collection” exceptional fleet of Bentley Flying Spur Mulliners further reinforces Macau’s unique status as a ‘World Center of Tourism and Leisure’

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - In keeping with its commitment to providing ultra-luxurious comfort with unparalleled experiences, Galaxy Macau™, the award-winning integrated resort, last week unveiled nine "Galaxy Collection of Bentley Flying Spurs" to its legendary fleet. Marking the largest coach-built, bespoke Flying Spur fleet in the world, the addition of these extraordinary cars further elevates Galaxy Macau's collection of vehicles dedicated to transporting guests in superlative style.On April 29, Galaxy Macau unveiled this new addition to its legendary transport collection, featuring the "Galaxy Collection Bentley Flying Spur" fleet; the very first exemplar of this high-specification vehicle to arrive in Hong Kong and Macau. The grand reveal included Mr. Kim Airey, Managing Director of Bentley Motors for the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao; Mr. Hing Tak Mak, President of Kam Lung Motor Group; Mr. Elmen Lee, Director of Integrated Resort Services at Galaxy Macau; Mr. Troy Hickox, Head of Hotels and Lifestyle Development Services at Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG); Mr. Roger Lienhard, Executive Vice President of Hospitality at Galaxy Macau; Mr. James Koratzopoulos, Executive Vice President of Hotel & MICE Operations at GEG; and Mr. Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Event Services at GEG.Mr. Roger Lienhard, delivered a heartfelt welcome speech on behalf of Galaxy Macau: "The acquisition of these extraordinary cars is the result of many months of close collaboration with the Bentley team in England, to custom-make the bespoke, hand-finished 'Galaxy Collection.' The unveiling of this fleet marks a new era of ultra-luxury hospitality, aligning with Galaxy Macau's signature 'World-Class Asian Heart' service philosophy; while reinforcing Macau's unique status as a 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure.'"Mr. Kim Airey remarked, "We're delighted that Galaxy has chosen to co-create with Mulliner, Bentley's personal commissioning division, to bring these handcrafted vehicles into a world-class chauffeur fleet. We hope these Flying Spurs will elevate the chauffeur experience at Galaxy Macau, delivering unparalleled style and luxury to every guest's journey, while also showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail of Bentley's artisans at our Dream Factory in Crewe, England."Ushering in a new era of VIP journeys in style, Galaxy Macau proudly unveiled the world's largest fleet of Bentley Flying Spur Mulliners—the ultimate ultra-luxury exemplars of the bespoke specification Flying Spur—adding gravitas to the award-winning integrated resort's collection of luxury limousines.Mulliner is where Bentley's long heritage in coachbuilding meets modern craftsmanship and innovation, bringing extraordinary versions of its vehicles to life. From an exclusive selection of colors, materials, and features meticulously curated by its artisans to bespoke options crafted in direct collaboration with its designers, Mulliner offers a realm of limitless possibilities.In the Flying Spur Mulliner, Galaxy's guests can enjoy the pinnacle of Bentley luxury and performance, uniquely combining sleek design, the finest hand-finished craftsmanship, sumptuous leather interiors, and exceptional power enabled by its phenomenal Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. The result is a fleet that features the unique hallmarks of Galaxy Macau, reflecting its status as the world's largest and most highly awarded 5-star luxury integrated resort.The introduction of the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner fleet celebrates Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to the craft of hospitality. With this latest addition to its fleet, the award-winning integrated resort continues to expand its distinctive offerings, driven by a vision to establish a world-class luxury resort destination that resonates with visitors and holds a special place in the hearts of its discerning guests.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



