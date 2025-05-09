GRAND OPENING CEREMONY OFFICIATED BY KEY LOCAL INDUSTRY FIGURES

G2E ASIA CONFERENCE BEGINS WITH DISTINGUISHED KEYNOTE AND POWERHOUSE SPEAKER LINEUP

100 EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS DEBUT ACROSS SHOW FLOOR

MAY 8 EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The G2E Asia Conference running until May 9, addressing key topics including Technology and Innovations for Gaming; the 4 th Asia Pacific Responsible Gaming Forum; and IAGA Best Practices Institute. Speakers include Jerry Chan, Senior Vice President of Electronic Gaming & Special Projects of Okada Manila; Guojing Su, President and Professor of Asian Responsible Gaming Alliance; and Hikaru Oguchi, Partner of Nishimura & Asahi.

running until May 9, addressing key topics including Technology and Innovations for Gaming; the 4 Asia Pacific Responsible Gaming Forum; and IAGA Best Practices Institute. Speakers include Jerry Chan, Senior Vice President of Electronic Gaming & Special Projects of Okada Manila; Guojing Su, President and Professor of Asian Responsible Gaming Alliance; and Hikaru Oguchi, Partner of Nishimura & Asahi. The final day of the Asian IR Summit, offering in-depth discussions on Sportainment and New Era of Entertainment. Speakers include Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President and Studio City General Manager, Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Jeffrey Jiang, EVP- Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Michael Jensen, Senior Vice President of Strategic Optimization of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace; Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Event Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs, Melco Resorts & Entertainment; David Baxley, Vice President of Regional Entertainment, Sands China Ltd.

An afternoon of expert-led sessions on smart hospitality at the Tech Talk, located within the exhibition.

An afternoon exploring table games technology at the Gaming Innovation Forum, also within the exhibition.

Exclusive networking cocktail events designed for table games and marketing professionals.

The G2E Asia After Party at Para Club Macau, City of Dreams, with tickets available for purchase onsite at the event.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo, the leading marketplace for the gaming, entertainment and integrated resorts sectors, officially opens today at The Venetian Macao, with more than 10,000 industry professionals from 80 countries and regions expected to attend.Running from May 7-9, the exhibition spans over 30,000 sqm, showcasing over 150 exhibitors and featuring cutting-edge products and technologies that encompass the full spectrum of the entertainment and travel industries.The joint event officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony officiated by key figures from the local industry, highlighting the event's importance as the key platform and reinforcing the region's commitment to industry growth and cross-border collaboration.Kicking off on May 7-9 alongside the exhibition, the G2E Asia Conference opened with a compelling program and a strong lineup of industry leaders.May 7 featured Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, delivering the opening keynote on the evolving entertainment landscape and Ed Bowers, President of Global Development of MGM Resorts International, presenting the afternoon keynote on gaming and market transformation.Centered around the Asian Market Forum, the day also welcomed notable speakers including Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited; Fredric E. Gushin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Gaming Group; and Niall Murray, Chairman of Murray International (Macau) Co. Ltd., setting the stage for two more days of strategic insights and future-focused discussions.Among the showcased products and solutions, 100 exclusive launches are making their debut in Asia for the first time. From established brands to rising stars, the launches span a diverse range of functions within the gaming and integrated resorts sectors, underscoring the limitless potential for innovation and growth within the industries.G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo continues May 8 with a full lineup of activities, including:To learn more about G2E Asia, visit www.G2EAsia.com To learn more about Asian IR Expo, visit www.AsianIRExpo.com

