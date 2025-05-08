Builds EU Service Network with the Netherlands as the Hub

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2025, is pleased to announce that it has officially been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the central bank of the Netherlands. This significant milestone demonstrates international recognition of XTransfer's excellence in compliance, security, and service capabilities, and will further accelerate the company's localised development in Europe and its global strategic expansion.As an independent and authoritative central bank and supervisory authority, DNB is regarded as trustworthy and credible by both the general public and the financial sector. Additionally, it is a core member of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB). Obtaining this license is a significant endorsement of XTransfer's compliance capabilities and validates the company's credibility, transparency, and security in global markets.With this new license, XTransfer will officially launch localised services in the Netherlands, providing a comprehensive payment solution for local trading SMEs. The services will include local accounts, cross-border settlements, and foreign exchange, etc.As China's second-largest trading partner in the European Union, the Netherlands, home to the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's leading international trade and logistics hub, plays a vital role in global trade. XTransfer's services will offer Dutch SMEs faster, more efficient, and cost-effective cross-border payment services, enabling them to expand their international presence. Additionally, it will strengthen the financial connection between China and the Netherlands, further promoting bilateral trade relations., said, "Receiving this license from DNB is a significant milestone in our global strategy, following our earlier authorisation as an Authorised Payment Institution by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). With the Netherlands as our operational base, we plan to expand our services across all 30 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA). Our goal is to provide secure, efficient, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions to more SMEs. Additionally, we will seek further opportunities in emerging markets by leveraging the Netherlands' financial connectivity with regions like Africa and the Middle East."Since its founding in 2017, XTransfer has established a regulatory presence in major financial centres, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR, serving over 600,000 trade enterprises globally. The acquisition of the EMI license in the Netherlands represents another significant milestone in its international journey. Moving forward, XTransfer plans to continue expanding its global licensing footprint.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, the world-leading and China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness.



Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, and Nigeria. XTransfer has obtained local payment licences in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 600,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.



By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and a data-based, automated, internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on SMEs. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and SMEs around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.



XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.



