Better Health, Brighter Futures: Tanoto and Gates Foundations Join Hands for Asia’s Communities

Tanoto Foundation x Gates Foundation MoU

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2025 -Tanoto Foundation and Gates Foundation today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative efforts aimed at unlocking human potential and helping communities thrive across Asia. The MoU brings together the two foundations' shared commitment and experience in advancing healthcare, nutrition, education, and strengthening the philanthropic ecosystem in the region.Through this partnership, the two foundations build on their existing relationship to collaborate and work together to identify, design, and implement joint initiatives in areas including Public health and healthcare delivery; Maternal and child nutrition; Access to quality education and; Strengthening philanthropic ecosystem and capacity-building in Asia."This partnership is a significant step toward unlocking new possibilities for systems change in Asia and builds on our existing impactful programs," said Belinda Tanoto, member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation. "In today's rapidly changing world, the challenges we face are complex and interconnected, from widening funding gaps to the rising disparity between rich and poor. No single organization, no matter how large or resourceful, can tackle these issues alone. That's why collaboration is so critical. By partnering with like-minded organizations like the Gates Foundation, we can leverage our collective strengths to catalyze lasting change. We believe that when we invest in people, we unlock human potential and transform futures. Through collaboration, we can work together to create more impactful, sustainable solutions that reach the communities that need them the most."Each project under this partnership will be governed by its own specific agreement, which will outline the objectives, scope, budget, roles, and responsibilities of both parties. These project-specific agreements will also reflect a shared commitment to the principle of ensuring that innovations, knowledge, and solutions developed are affordable and accessible to the communities that need them the most.The Gates Foundation emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships in driving meaningful change. "Collaboration with local and regional partners is key to achieving lasting impact," said Hari Menon, Director, South and Southeast Asia of the Gates Foundation. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with the Tanoto Foundation, building on the important work we have done together, starting from our nutrition partnership in Indonesia. By bringing together our complementary strengths, networks, and regional expertise, we can accelerate progress and help improve the lives of millions across Asia."Both organizations have a long-standing commitment to addressing systemic societal issues. Tanoto Foundation has over 40 years of experience working across Asia to support education systems, healthcare innovation, and leadership development, while the Gates Foundation has been instrumental in global efforts to eradicate diseases, expand financial inclusion, and improve agricultural productivity.

About Gates Foundation:

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, we work with partners to create impactful solutions so that people can take charge of their futures and achieve their full potential. In the United States, we aim to ensure that everyone—especially those with the fewest resources—has access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Bill Gates and our governing board.



More information is available at www.gatesfoundation.org/

About Tanoto Foundation:

At Tanoto Foundation, we unlock human potential, help communities thrive, and create lasting impact. Founded in 1981 by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto, we are an independent family foundation that believes in providing every person with the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. To do so, we catalyze systems change in education and healthcare. Our approach is impact-first, collaborative, and evidence-based. We invest for the long term and strive to develop leaders who can drive sustained, positive outcomes.



More information is available at www.tanotofoundation.org/en/

