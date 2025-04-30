Why Owning Microsoft 365 Isn't Enough Anymore — Oryon Academy Teaches Businesses to Master It

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - Oryon.net, the largest Singapore web hosting provider and a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, is proud to announce the launch of— a dedicated learning platform designed to help Microsoft 365 Business customers unlock the full potential of their digital tools.​With over 25 years of experience supporting SMEs, government agencies, and enterprises, Oryon.net has long been recognized for its outstanding 24/7 support, seamless onboarding, and competitive pricing. The introduction of Oryon Academy marks a significant step forward in empowering clients to maximize their Microsoft 365 investment through structured, hands-on training."Our mission has always been to simplify technology for businesses," said Ryan Chua, Managing Director at Oryon.net. "With Oryon Academy, we're taking that commitment further — equipping our clients with the knowledge and confidence to leverage Microsoft 365 and Office 365 's capabilities fully."​Oryon Academy complements Oryon.net 's comprehensive Microsoft 365 offerings, which include free email migration, remote desktop assistance, and a price-match guarantee. As a Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) Cyber Essentials Certified provider, Oryon.net ensures that clients receive secure, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.​Hashtag: #oryonnetworks #microsoft365

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oryon Networks Pte Ltd

At Oryon.net, we specialize in delivering top-tier Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office 365 solutions to businesses of all sizes. As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner in Singapore, we offer a comprehensive range of Microsoft 365 subscription and Office 365 subscription plans tailored to your unique business needs. Our portfolio includes Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, and Microsoft 365 Business Premium — ensuring every customer has the right tools for growth, collaboration, and productivity.



We understand that choosing the right Microsoft 365 plan can be overwhelming. That's why Oryon.net is committed to helping businesses navigate Microsoft 365 Business options easily. Our competitive Microsoft 365 price packages are designed to deliver maximum value without compromising on quality.



In addition to core services, we provide expert guidance on essential applications like Outlook 365 — helping businesses seamlessly manage communication and scheduling — and the full suite of Microsoft Office 365 tools that power everyday operations.



With over 25 years of experience serving SMEs, enterprises, and government agencies, Oryon.net has earned a reputation for reliable support, seamless onboarding, and a customer-first approach. Whether you're upgrading your existing 365 setup or starting fresh, trust Oryon.net to simplify and enhance your Microsoft 365 journey.



