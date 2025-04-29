Jollibee Group remains the sole Philippine-based company to be recognized by the prestigious award

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025- The Jollibee Group, one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, has once again been recognized for its commitment to fostering a joyful workplace culture. For the fourth time, the company has received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA)—a prestigious global recognition given to organizations that set the benchmark for employee engagement and performance.Jollibee Group remains the only Philippine-based company to receive this honor, standing alongside a select group of organizations worldwide that have successfully embedded employee engagement as a core driver of their business strategy.said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group's Global President and Chief Executive Officer.added Tanmantiong.said Jon Clifton, Gallup's chief executive officer.This latest recognition comes on the heels of the company's recognition as 2024's "Employer of the Year" by the People Management Association (PMAP)—the premier and largest association of people managers in the Philippines. This comes after a rigorous competitive process involving other major companies in the country.Jollibee Group's Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Arsenio "Archie" Sabado, was also recognized as People Manager of the Year by PMAP, recognizing his role in shaping the company's joyful culture.The Jollibee Group was also included in TIME Magazine's list of the World's Best Companies for 2024 and made the FORTUNE 500's inaugural Southeast Asia list.The company employs over 31,000 people worldwide, with a footprint spanning 9,700 stores in 32 countries across its 19 brands. To learn more about the Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com . To learn more about the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards, visit https://www.gallup.com/workplace/657323/announcing-2025-gallup-exceptional-workplace-award-winners.aspx

