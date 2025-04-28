The Flourishing Arch



Start your journey at this eye-catching floral archway, a colourful and vibrant prelude to what lies ahead. Stabilised foliage intermingles with delicate LEGO® flowers and budding petals, evoking the first signs of spring-summer.





The Rose Reverie



Anchoring the garden is an impressive LEGO® roses sculpture, expertly created by Andy Hung, towering at nearly four metres tall and made up of over 120,000 LEGO® bricks.



® blocks at the base, adding a playful yet elegant touch to this floral wonder.





The Dazzling Pavilion



As you make your way to the back of the garden, you'll discover a striking pavilion bursting with colourful blooms. At its centre, a magnificent flower wall made entirely of LEGO® flowers creates a picture-perfect backdrop, inviting you to indulge in the blossoms and their delightful botanical aroma.



Flanking the pavilion are two European-inspired botanical showcases that reimagine the charm of spring and summer bursting with seasonal blooms in vibrant colours. Under Kirk's creativity and craftmanship, the showcases are crafted from real tree branches and painted in dynamic colours, adorned with a variety of dried and silk foliage as well as a selection of LEGO® flowers including Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet, Wildflower Bouquet, and the newly launched Petite Sunny Bouquet box sets, injecting creativity into classic botany.





Floral Reflections



The journey continues with a wonderful reflective installation, overflowing with vigorous flowers, and grass elements — another photo opportunity in this creative garden walk. The mirror setup invites you to take in the fresh, radiant appearance and share it with friends. The reflection further enhances the blooming beauty around you, creating the perfect backdrop for a selfie with inspirational quotes.



