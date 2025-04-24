'King of K-pop' Long-Awaited Return! Countdown Begins for Ticket Sales on April 30

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau™ set to light up the Galaxy Arena on June 7-8.

Tickets are priced MOP2,399 / 1,999 / 1,799 / 1,499 / 1,299 / 1,099 / 899 (*Currency set based on the ticketing platform)

Show Date:

June 7 - 8, 2025

Venue:

Galaxy Arena

Ticket Price:

MOP2,399 / 1,999 / 1,799 / 1,499 / 1,299 / 1,099 / 899



*Currency set based on the ticketing platform

G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP PRESALE:

Survey Period:



April 23, 2025 (Wed) 15:00 ~ April 24, 2025 (Thu) 23:59







April 28, 2025 (Mon) 12:00 ~ 23:59

HSBC Presale:

April 29, 2025 (Tue) 10:00 ~ April 30, 2025 (Wed) 09:59

General on Sale:

April 30, 2025 (Wed), 12:00 noon onwards

Ticketing Platforms:

Tickets will be available at Cityline and Galaxy Ticketing.



The Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest indoor venue, holds up to 16,000 guests, making it the perfect spot for this major event.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - Get ready for an unforgettable music experience as G-DRAGON, the "King of K-pop," announced the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau™, set to light up the Galaxy Arena on June 7-8. This marks his first solo performance in eight years and is a highly anticipated stop of his Asian tour. Over two electrifying nights, G-DRAGON will set the stage ablaze with his loyal FAMs (G-DRAGON fans) in attendance! Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon, with general sales opening on April 30 at 12:00 noon.This concert is a collaboration between Galaxy Corporation, AEG Presents, TME Live, and CHESSMAN, presented by Galaxy Macau and sponsored by HSBC, Trip.com Group and HopeGoo.This year, G-DRAGON made his long-awaited return with his third solo studio album,, in February, announcing the start of his world tour. The tour kicked off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, and Macau will be the fifth stop after Tokyo and Bulacan, and Osaka, generating immense excitement among FAMs eager to see the K-pop legend live.The Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest indoor venue, holds up to 16,000 guests, making it the perfect spot for this major event. Since its grand opening, it has hosted numerous international artists. With state-of-the-art sound systems and unobstructed views, the venue offers a 360-degree audiovisual experience, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action. Whether you're a fan of his music or captivated by his stage presence, the Macau stop is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This event is being hailed as the "K-pop event of the year," sure to create a buzz for tickets! Don't miss the pre-sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon — be there to witness the king's triumphant comeback!Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #G-DRAGON #Übermensch

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

