Watsons Joins Forces with Customers to Offset 4,000 Tons of CO2 to Fight Against Climate Change

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - On Earth Day, Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson, announces an expanded partnership with ClimatePartner to enhance its carbon compensation initiative. For every purchase of selected Watsons Sustainable Choice products, we aim to offset over 4,000 tons of COemissions.To meet the growing customer demand for Sustainable Choices products, Watsons launched its carbon compensation initiative with ClimatePartner in 2023, initially featuring 7 product ranges. Now, this effort is expanding to include 30 product ranges, further advancing our unwavering commitment to sustainability. The initiative is launched at Watsons O+O (offline plus online) stores throughout Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, and GCC markets.Watsons is committed to offering more sustainable products while ensuring that every purchase makes a meaningful and impactful difference. In addition to ongoing reforestation efforts in Rimba Raya, Indonesia, Watsons is focusing on crucial afforestation in Dingxi, Mainland China— an area affected by desertification, droughts, and severe soil erosion. This initiative involves planting native tree species, selected for their resilience in semi-arid conditions, with the goal of transforming degraded farmland into thriving forests.Beyond environmental benefits, the initiative creates employment opportunities for local residents in tree planting and forest maintenance, with a significant portion of roles filled by women, promoting gender equity and empowering local communities.Since launch, the initiative has been well received by customers and has garnered positive feedbacks., a customer from Malaysia, shared,, a customer from Hong Kong, said,from Thailand added,Inspiring customers to choose Sustainable Choices products is a vital step towards combating climate change and preserving the biodiversity that sustains us all. Together, we can create a ripple effect of positive change, shaping a brighter, greener future for generations to come. This Earth Day marks another significant milestone in Watsons' journey toward climate action, empowering customers to Look Good. Do Good. Feel Great.Hashtag: #ASWatson

