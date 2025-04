[email protected]

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025 -("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill permits for an approximately 5,000 meter ("m") Phase 2 drill program (the "Phase 2 Drill Program") have been received for the Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Property"), located in Cochise County, part of the prolific Turquoise District of southeastern Arizona. The drill program is set to commence before the end of the month, alongside ongoing exploration activities with field crews currently operating onsite."With our financing now secured, we're excited to launch this 5,000 m drill program, our second on the Property, aimed at further defining and expanding the impressive 3.5 by 1.5 km copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralized footprint outlined from our 2024 program," stated Ken Engquist, CEO of Intrepid. "This Phase 2 Drill Program will build on our previous success, focusing on infill drilling and testing system extensions to unlock the full potential of this emerging discovery. While the majority of our drill hole locations are situated on patented mining claims and do not require permitting, we have secured the necessary permits to allow us to expand beyond those boundaries."Exploration crews are currently engaged in systematic surface mapping and geochemical sampling on-site at Corral (the "2025 Exploration Program"). This year's program builds on an array of 2024 exploration efforts, including 4,806 metres of diamond drilling, surface mapping, geological modeling, a ground-based gravity geophysical survey and 3D inversion of historical airborne magnetic data. The results from the 2025 Exploration Program will be integrated into the 2024 exploration program, to refine drill hole locations for the Phase 2 Drill Program, set to commence by the end of April 2025.The Phase 2 Drill Program will consist of approximately 5,000 m of drilling and aims to advance the development of this promising discovery.The Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. Intrepid has been able to secure data from various sources which provides a solid foundation in creating geological interpretations and identifying new target areas.The Corral Copper Property is comprised of the Excelsior Property, the CCCI Properties, the Sara Claim Group and the MAN Property. The Company has completed the acquisition of the Excelsior Property and Sara Claim Group through purchase and sale agreements. The Company has the right to acquire the corporate group that holds the CCCI Properties through an option agreement. The Company has the right to acquire the MAN Property through an option agreement. See the "Commitments" section of the Company's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis for further details.Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com On behalf of the Company"Ken Engquist"CEOKen Engquist, CEO604-681-8030Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website and on the City of Bisbee website ( www.bisbeeaz.gov/2174/Bisbee-History ).Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 ( South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining ).

