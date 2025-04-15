Entrepreneurship : Employees are encouraged to take responsibility and drive innovation.

: Employees are encouraged to take responsibility and drive innovation. Purpose : Rhenus has an impact beyond logistics and shapes industries and economies.

: Rhenus has an impact beyond logistics and shapes industries and economies. Opportunities : The focus is on career paths, further training opportunities and flexibility.

: The focus is on career paths, further training opportunities and flexibility. Community: Team spirit, diversity and a strong corporate culture are fundamental components.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2025 -A clear and lived employer brand is a decisive factor for employee loyalty and satisfaction. It strengthens the sense of community, promotes exchange and ensures a high level of identification with the company. Companies with a strong internal corporate culture also record significantly higher employee satisfaction and lower staff turnover.Dr. Joana Baetz, CHRO of the Rhenus Group and a member of the Management Board, explains"Our employees are the heart of Rhenus – their commitment, their ideas and their entrepreneurial spirit drive us forward. We not only want to attract talented people with our new employer brand, but above all retain our existing employees in the long term and support them in their development.is more than just a guiding principle – it is a clear commitment to the people who shape Rhenus every day. Together, we are creating a culture of appreciation, trust and further development."The new Rhenus employer branding concept is based on four central pillars that define the employer value proposition:The introduction of the new employer brand is deliberately starting internally: As a first step, it will be brought to life in the global teams in order to create enthusiasm and further strengthen team cohesion. This includes company-wide information campaigns, interactive formats and opportunities for dialog.One highlight is the Rhenus Empower Tour – an interactive roadshow through German and international Rhenus sites. A tour truck will be stopping off at various sites in Germany to experience the new identity and vision together with the employees.In the long term,is intended to further develop a corporate culture in which all employees see themselves as part of a strong community – and as proud ambassadors of the Rhenus Group.Hashtag: #Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading global logistics service providers with an annual turnover of EUR 7.5 billion. 40,000 employees work at 1,320 sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the entire supply chain. Whether transportation, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services: The family-owned company bundles its services in different business areas, in which the needs of the customer are the focus at all times.

