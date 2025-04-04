New platform supports customer needs in project management, collaboration, business intelligence and agile project methodology.

Zoho launches Projects Plus a platform solution for evolving enterprise needs

Predictive Analysis: Using historical data to predict risks, estimate timelines, and anticipate resource needs, predictive analysis is essential for forecasting future project outcomes and allows for proactive project planning and risk management.

Progress Tracking and Bottleneck Analysis: Traditional project management relied on static tools like Gantt charts to track project progress. With analytics, project managers can now utilize real-time dashboards that provide dynamic and up-to-date insights into project status.

Quality Control Analytics: Analytics can be employed to implement robust quality control measures throughout the project lifecycle. By analyzing data related to project deliverables, project managers can ensure that each component meets predefined standards.

Improved Efficiency and Productivity: By analyzing data on project performance, businesses can identify areas where processes can be streamlined and optimized. For example, data analytics can reveal bottlenecks in the project timeline, take corrective action, and keep the project on track.

Smarter Resource Allocation: Determine where resources are being underutilized or overutilized to optimize resource allocation and employ the right people to the right tasks by taking their skills into account.

Accurate Forecasting and Planning: Make more accurate predictions about future project outcomes and adjust plans accordingly to avoid delays and cost overruns, leading to more successful projects overall.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Neswire - 4 April 2025 - Zoho Corporation , a global technology company, launched Projects Plus, a flexible, collaborative new platform providing data- and intelligence-driven project management for mid-sized and large organizations. The new platform supports evolving Enterprise customer needs after Zoho Projects registers 20% YoY growth in 2024 and three-fold increase in migration from third-party apps. Projects Plus enables asynchronous collaboration, seamless file management, real-time business intelligence, and Agile or Waterfall workflows.Building on Zoho Projects, which doubled its revenue growth in 2024 due to migration away from third-party apps, with 55% of new users migrating from Microsoft Project and JIRA, Projects Plus drives superior value to mid-sized and enterprise organizations by addressing their operational complexity. Projects Plus, now a platform, expands across four key areas: data democratization, AI, hybrid project management, and collaborative work management. While 18% of Enterprise customers deployed both Zoho Projects and Zoho Analytics, Projects Plus directly addresses these advanced needs by consolidating the two, and more, into a singular, efficient solution."Virtuoso's journey to Zoho began when we decided to move from Microsoft Dynamics to reduce operating costs and increase efficiencies in 2020; since then, we've expanded our enterprise usage and employ a number of Zoho apps across our organization," says Steve Wooster, Vice President of Operations at Virtuoso, "Leveraging Zoho Projects for enterprise-wide projects has increased visibility, improved communication and coordination across divisions, and ultimately led to more successful project delivery. Now, with Projects Plus, that functionality has increased while offering ease of use. Having Projects Plus directly connect between Zoho Projects, Sprints, and Analytics reduces friction by ensuring teams maintain a full, transparent view of company priorities and the ability to customize data use by department.""The Projects Plus Platform launch underscores Zoho's continued commitment to meeting customers where they are," says Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research . "For customers who are not yet ready to adopt more advanced project management capabilities, the new offering stands as an option available to them as their requirements evolve over time. For large enterprises, the platform is designed to meet the specific needs of organizations in complex verticals, such as e-commerce, construction, manufacturing, and automotive. Overall, this move supports Zoho's upmarket trajectory while offering different levels of functionality to support the entirety of its broad client base."Project management is rapidly evolving with the advent of Data-Driven Project Management (DDPM), shifting from intuition-based decisions to a focus on data and analytics. Projects Plus utilizes this approach, harnessing data across various aspects, such as time tracking, budgeting, task completion, and team and deliverability metrics and transforming them into actionable insights for smarter decision making. This includes:Advanced AI/ML capabilities introduced to Projects Plus via Zia, Zoho's in-house AI engine, automate complex data analyses and provide predictive insights, reshaping the role of project managers into strategic, data-savvy leaders and allowing for:"Like many of our Enterprise solutions, Zoho Projects Plus was developed to meet the AI-powered, data-driven needs of our customers." says Gibu Mathew, VP and GM, Zoho APAC. "Projects Plus synthesizes the latest AI-driven tools, data-first analytics, and privacy-focused protections into software that anticipates the evolving needs of international Enterprise organizations, expanding Zoho's global reach."Projects Plus is available for immediate use globally. Projects Plus is priced at SGD$21 per user per month. For regional pricing, go to https://www.zoho.com/projectsplus/ Disclaimer: All trademarks, product names, and company names cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Zoho Corporation

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 15,000 employees globally with headquarters in Austin, Texas and international headquarters in Chennai, India. Zoho APAC HQ is located in Singapore. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com/



Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html

