TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co."), a leading Japanese multinational food and biotechnology corporation, is paving the way for promoting a new food lifestyle that is healthful and environmentally conscious in Singapore with its first and only food truck concept by Atlr.72
Ajinomoto Co. launches its innovative "Flowering Ice Cream" with the Atlr.72® at the Food Truck in Bugis from 28 March
By Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Tuesday, 25 Mar 2025 1:00 PM MYT
