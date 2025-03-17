Improving sleep quality and well-being through ergonomic furniture choices.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2025 -In the lead up to World Sleep Day on 14 March 2025, Singaporean furniture brand Cellini is collaborating with Family Health Chiropractic Clinic (FHCC) to raise awareness about the importance of sleep health and ergonomic furniture choices.The collaboration features a series of informative videos and reels designed to educate consumers on how to improve their spinal health, sleep quality, and overall well-being through proper furniture selection and usage, with a particular focus on the innovative Nightingale mattress collection.Ergonomic furniture is designed to support the body's natural alignment and movements, reducing strain and promoting comfort. This is crucial for maintaining good posture, preventing back pain, and improving overall well-being.The 10 videos, developed in partnership with FHCC, cover various aspects of sleep health and ergonomics and offer practical advice and insights related to wellness. Topics include choosing the right mattress , optimising sleep hygiene, practicing safe sleep habits, how to use ergonomic furniture correctly, and selecting furniture for Asian profiles.Cellini's Nightingale Mattress Collection is further spotlighted in the videos, highlighting key features such as responsive micro spring technology for targeted ergonomic support, premium pocketed springs for precise motion shock absorption, natural latex material for even weight distribution and reduced pressure points, and natural materials for enhanced breathability and odour-free bedding.Watch the first episode on Cellini's Instagram and YouTube channels this World Sleep Day, 14 Mar 2025.This collaboration with FHCC underscores Cellini's commitment to creating furniture collections that inspire and transform how you live for the better. To encourage consumers to improve their ergonomic health and invest in better sleep, Cellini is offering 30% off all bed frames till March 2025. Customers may also visit Cellini's furniture showrooms to try the Nightingale Mattress Collection in-person, experiencing its ergonomic benefits for themselves.

Cellini is a designer furniture brand that curates inspiration for all modern homes. Founded in Singapore in 1986, Cellini has always been passionate about art, connecting people to the creative works of skilled artisans and local designers. Designed and produced by its team, Cellini offers quality craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and timeless furniture pieces, all powered and manufactured by new technology and top-quality materials. Cellini’s furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second to none in terms of quality craftsmanship. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.

