The AI Voice Concierge enables consumers to instantly access the latest real estate listings via Cantonese voice-based interaction.

Ensuring Digital Inclusion and a Barrier-Free Property Search Experience

Empowering Real Estate Agent for Professional Customer Support

Accelerating Customer Interactions by 30% with Voice AI

Pioneering Smart Property Technology, Redefining the User Experience

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2025 - MooneyBird, a real estate technology company focusing on property marketing and AI applications, has officially introduced Hong Kong’s first Cantonese-focused AI Voice Concierge tailored for the real estate industry. Developed in partnership with AIVOICE, a startup nurtured by the HKUST Entrepreneurship Center, this innovative solution combines Cantonese voice technology with AI agent features. By speaking Cantonese, users can instantly access up-to-date property listings, empowering real estate agents to deliver more seamless and human-centric digital interactions.As Hong Kong citizens fully embrace property search habits online, real estate agents often struggle to respond to a high volume of customer inquiries, risking potential buyer loss if they fail to respond promptly. Meanwhile, to fulfill social responsibilities, many agencies have begun integrating barrier-free elements into their websites, ensuring all user segments can access property information equally.The AI Voice Concierge allows agents to interact with customers more naturally while instantly managing tasks such as property purchase inquiries, rental queries, and listings. It delivers personalized recommendations, mortgage calculations, analyses estate and neighborhood advantage, and information about nearby transportation or facility, all via voice-based interactions that transcend traditional text-based limitations.The AI Voice Concierge leverages a multimodal AI model developed by AIVOICE. By integrating Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-To-Speech (TTS), and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), it seamlessly processes Cantonese or mixed Chinese-English queries. Additionally, the solution connects to MooneyBird’s industry-specific database and large language models to generate more specialized, human-like responses.At its core, the system employs an Agentic AI infrastructure to support multi-turn, context-aware conversations. By learning user data and predictive analytics, it delivers highly precise property suggestions based on past interactions, helping agents effectively target potential buyers.Century 21 Property Agency (Pak Shek Kok) in Tai Po has implemented the AI Voice Concierge into its website to streamline its customer service. According to the branch manager, client engagement rates have increased by 30% within three months, enabling more precise outreach to potential buyers and boosting sales opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://c21psk.com.hk/ Furthermore, based on practical needs, the AI Voice Concierge can integrate seamlessly with CRM systems and can incorporate AI voice-cloning technology. Agents only need to record around one minute of audio to create a custom AI voice model that delivers personal responses, enhancing brand image and reinforcing customer relationships.Eddie Lee, Founder of Synergy Marketing Technology and CEO of MooneyBird, shared, “The AI Voice Concierge helps agents quickly identify potential clients. Once customers obtain initial property insights, they can engage in deeper discussions with agents, fostering mutual trust. We’re excited to see the real estate sector advancing into a new era of smart solutions, and we believe this technology will empower agents to reach broader audiences while strengthening their brand equity.”AIVOICE was founded by students from HKUST. Wilson Wong, Co-founder of AIVOICE, said, “As Cantonese voice-over tools are in short supply, we developed our own AI technology to capture nuances like tone, diction, and accent. After 20,000 hours of Cantonese voice-data training, our model achieves a 95% accuracy rate. Through the AI Voice Concierge, we aim to showcase the adaptability of Cantonese AI and expand its use across multiple industries.”Looking ahead, Lee added, “We plan to roll out the AI Voice Concierge to more than 50 real estate agencies and are currently exploring additional collaborations with developers. We are also working on interactive virtual avatars and other innovations to continuously enhance the digital property experience.”Hashtag: #MooneyBird #Proptech #AI #CSR #Tech #Property

About Synergy Marketing Technology Limited

Founded in 2021, Synergy Marketing Technology is dedicated to enhance marketing performance by fusing the power of cutting-edge technology for big data analytics with AI to produce a synergy impact for companies.



Its flagship project, MooneyBird, is an innovative real estate marketing system tailored for real estate agents, providing revolutionary digital marketing solutions to help the real estate sector achieve digital transformation. The company currently serves over 50 agencies in Hong Kong and Macau, including Century 21 Property Agency, Sunrise Property, Imperial Properties, and Gamway Property.



About AIVOICE

AIVOICE is a Hong Kong-based AI voice technology research company specializing in the development and application of Cantonese voice models. By leveraging advanced voice technologies, AIVOICE aims to enhance dubbing efficiency and break language barriers, enabling businesses and individuals across various industries to enjoy smoother, more natural speech interactions.



Official Website: https://www.aivoicehk.com/

