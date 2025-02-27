Listen & Learn

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customized, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.



Our operations span Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Taipei, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we can provide all-rounded and reliable support for client transactions.



KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.



KCM Trade Website: https://www.kcmtrade.com/