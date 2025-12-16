Mineralization extended eastward beyond the 2024 conceptual pit outline, supported by long, continuous intercepts in both H100 and H101.



Sc2O3 H100 129.0 626.0 497.0 0.13 0.14 74.44 0.12 40.3 0.27 Inc. 195.0 434.8 239.8 0.11 0.18 91.44 0.12 40.2 0.30 Inc. 195.0 336.0 141.0 0.10 0.21 88.15 0.10 44.8 0.31 Inc. 195.0 301.2 106.2 0.12 0.25 85.31 0.11 43.8 0.35 Inc. 195.0 268.0 73.0 0.14 0.33 86.47 0.12 35.7 0.44 H101 7.5 999.9 992.4 0.17 0.14 64.5 0.15 43.2 0.29 Inc. 273.0 891.0 618.0 0.20 0.17 67.72 0.20 44.2 0.37 Inc. 273.0 426.0 153.0 0.31 0.21 129.29 0.30 36.2 0.52 Inc. 273.0 364.0 91.0 0.45 0.28 148.85 0.43 35.2 0.72 Inc. 276.0 690.4 414.4 0.20 0.19 75.73 0.20 42.6 0.39 Inc. 578.0 589.2 11.2 0.42 1.70 84.6 1.28 47.3 2.80 Inc. 791.0 936.0 145.0 0.23 0.20 59.01 0.24 50.3 0.44 Inc. 858.0 890.0 32.0 0.73 0.58 112.7 0.71 48.0 1.26

(m) Year H100 348203.0 6453897.0 972 -61.1 120 840.0 2025 H101 348203.0 6453897.0 966 -75.0 120 1015.5 2025

Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage Average Grade Metal Content CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill holes H100 and H101, completed as part of the 2025 drill program at its 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia.Drill holes H100 and H101 were designed to test eastern extensions of mineralization beyond the 2024 conceptual pit shell, while also evaluating depth continuity and metal zonation within the Hat porphyry system. Results from both drill holes confirm broad, continuous copper-gold-cobalt-scandium mineralization and, when integrated with drill holes announced earlier in 2025, define an expanded mineralization envelope at the Hat Deposit. Assay results from drill holes H102 to H108 will be released when received from the Lab and reviewed and confirmed by our technical team.Drill hole H100 confirms that mineralization extends eastward beyond the 2024 conceptual pit boundary and remains continuous over substantial thicknesses. The presence of elevated cobalt values within deeper intervals is interpreted by the Company as a potential vector toward deeper parts of the porphyry system. While the significance of this association continues to be evaluated, cobalt enrichment has consistently occurred alongside stronger copper-gold mineralization in several areas of the Hat deposit.Drill hole H101 is notable for itscompared to the broader Hat deposit average. Such metal ratios are commonly observed within zoned porphyry systems and may reflect variations in metal distribution at different structural or vertical levels. Together with the observed continuity of mineralization from near surface to the end of the drill hole, adds an important new constraint to the evolving geological interpretation of the Hat system. Table 1 tabulates the assay results of H100 and H101.Details of the algorithm used to estimate %CuEq are presented in the notes above. The metal values used in our current algorithm are average trailing three years commodity prices, and do not reflect recent dramatic increases in prices of mineral commodities. Scandium, a potentially recoverable high value strategic alloy metal (customarily quoted as Sc) that is present in small but possibly highly important amounts in Hat mineralization, is not assigned any value pending metallurgical investigations and recoverable results.Core samples are delivered securely to a fully accredited commercial laboratory and processed by industry-standard methods. Assays are received at irregular intervals, verified by reference to notes provided by our field crew, added to our database, and disseminated publicly by News Release.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Results from drill holes H100 and H101, when combined with data from drill holes reported earlier in the 2025 season, define anat the Hat Deposit. Mineralization now demonstrably extends, continuous to depths approaching one kilometre and supports the interpretation of aThe identification of cobalt-enriched intervals at depth in H100 and the gold-rich character of H101 provide additional geological vectors that may assist in defining future drill targets. Importantly, the; the Company considers these areas a priority for future exploration programs.Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented:"Drill holes H100 and H101 represent an important step forward in our understanding of the Hat system. These holes confirm that mineralization continues east of the 2024 conceptual pit, as proposed in MRE-1 and remains robust at depth. The elevated cobalt values encountered in H100, together with the higher gold-to-copper ratios observed in H101, provide valuable geological insight into the internal zonation of the system.Together with our large database, including drill results announced earlier this year, these holes collectively expand the mineralization envelope and reinforce our interpretation of Hat as a large, vertically extensive porphyry system. The deepest parts of the system remain untested, and."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Table 2 summarizes coordinates of the recent drill holes.Table 2. Details of Location and direction of drill holes:Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's field camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab.All core samples are prepared and analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, an independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified facility. Samples are dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to obtain a 250 g representative portion, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold, platinum, and palladium are assayed by 30-50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish. Multi-element analyses (up to 48 elements) are performed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES/MS, with ore-grade assays applied where required. Selected samples are further analyzed for whole-rock oxides using lithium borate fusion with ICP-OES, and Loss on Ignition is determined separately. Routine quality assurance protocols include insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, ensuring accuracy and reliability of results.Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on theDoubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and, is summarized below:For further details of the MRE-1, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.For further information please contact:Doubleview Gold CorpVancouver, BC Farshad ShirvaniPresident & CEOT: (604) 678-9587E: [email protected]

About Doubleview Gold Corp.