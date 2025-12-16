Final results from drill hole ALT-25-012 at Payoff Zone include: 76.93 m grading 2.03 g/t Au from 223 metres, including 44.75 m grading 3.4 g/t Au , and 8.16 m grading 17.7 g/t Au and including 1.25 m grading 105 g/t Au. All intervals are drilled core lengths.

This hole intersected significant amounts of visible gold from narrow quartz veins, in addition to widespread mineralization ( See News Release dated November 20, 2025 ).



at Payoff Zone include:

The Company is pleased to report results from drill hole ALT-25-013 , the first and only hole drilled at the Alimony Zone . Widespread near-surface gold mineralization was discovered, including 112.21 m grading 0.66 g/t Au near surface from 35.29 metres, including 55.52 m grading 1.04 g/t Au and including 1.6 m grading 25.8 g/t Au. All intervals are drilled core lengths.

The Alimony Zone lies approximately 800 m west of the Payoff Zone (575 m northwest of drill hole ALT-25-012, above). No drilling has been completed between these two zones.

This drill hole represents a new drilling discovery at the Alotta Project.



, the first and only hole drilled at the .

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ALT-25-012 623260 6915966 1078 135 -60 339.75 ALT-25-013 623019 6916490 1031 235 -50 312

Payoff Zone ALT-25-012 This News Release From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) 54.45 65.31 10.86 0.35 0.54 0.02 176.00 185.00 9.00 0.41 0.25 0.01 223.00 301.00 76.93 2.03 1.43 0.02 including 256.23 301.00 44.75 3.40 2.22 0.024 including 284.93 293.10 8.16 17.71 9.31 0.07 including 286.00 289.15 3.15 45.01 17.31 0.13 including 286.00 287.15 1.15 8.85 24.50 0.08 including 287.15 288.40 1.25 105 20.80 0.24 327.94 339.00 11.06 0.34 0.59 0.02

Alimony Zone ALT-25-013 This News Release From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) 35.29 147.52 112.21 0.66 0.61 0.01 including 74.20 147.52 73.31 0.82 0.56 0.01 including 91.99 147.52 55.52 1.04 0.6 0.01 including 109.56 145.60 36.04 1.41 0.55 0.01 including 144 145.6 1.6 25.8 3.14 0.01 282.49 311.14 28.65 0.254 0.84 0.01

Payoff Zone

Alimony Zone

[email protected]

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025 -(CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("" or the ""), is pleased to announce full gold assay results from drill hole ALT-25-012 at the Payoff Zone intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 44.75 metres from 256.23 metres and discovery results from hole ALT-25-013 at the Alimony Zone grading at 1.04 g/t gold over 55.52 metres from 91.99 metres, at its Alotta Project in Yukon (Figure 1)., states: "To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:A total of 1262.75 m of drilling in 4 drill holes were completed by the Company during the Phase 2 drill program in 2025. Drill hole location data for results reported in this news release are listed in Table 1.Assay highlights of diamond drill holes pertaining to this News Release are found in Table 2 and 3.drilled through granodiorite and porphyritic rocks and intersected widespread, near-surface alteration, veining, and sulphide mineralization. Alteration includes pervasive secondary biotite that is overprinted by intense silicification, and widespread chlorite and sericite alteration, which are more intense around areas of concentrated veining (Photo 1). Quartz vein-hosted pyrite, molybdenite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite were commonly observed in quartz veins, with the strongest concentrations of veining and mineralization found in the top and bottom 100 metres of the drill hole (Photo 2).To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:At 287.32 m down hole, below the most intense widespread alteration and mineralization, drilling intersected a low angle (10-30° to core axis) irregular quartz vein, approximately 10 cm wide, hosting visible gold and bismuthinite, along with disseminated to semi-massive pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite, and sphalerite (Photos 3 and 4). Core sampling of the quartz vein and surround rock returnedImmediately preceding this sample, a second cm-scale quartz vein hosting visible gold in altered and veined granodiorite returnedIn the footwall of the coarse gold-bearing veins, narrow sulphide stringers developed within granodiorite returned 0.47 g/t Au over a core length of 0.75 m.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:collared 800 m northwest of the Payoff Zone and 575 m northwest of drill hole ALT-25-012, was the first hole drilled into the Alimony Zone, a target defined by a tightly constrainedmolybdenum-gold soil anomaly.The hole drilled entirely through granodiorite, and intersected widespread, discrete, quartz and carbonate veins with associated sulphide mineralization throughout the top of the hole, and narrow polymetallic quartz veins. Overall, alteration and veining in this hole is less abundant than observed at the Payoff Zone; however, broad intervals of gold mineralization were intersected in the upper 150 m of the drill hole associated with discrete quartz veining, in addition to higher-grade polymetallic quartz veins (Photo 5 and 6).To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Analytical work was completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample delivery in Whitehorse, Yukon, sample preparation in Langley, British Columbia, and geochemical analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening. Core was sampled using a diamond core saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis and the other half retained.Half-core samples were fine-crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples using a 50 g charge by fire assay followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au-AA24). The fine fraction was analyzed for 48 elements using a four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma combined with mass spectroscopy and atomic emission spectroscopy finish (ME-MS61)Fire assay screen analysis was completed using a 1 kg sample size screened to -106 microns. Oversize material was analyzed in entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish. A 30 g assay of the undersized material was analyzed in duplicate by fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Results of the oversize and undersize assays were combined to provide the final reported number in this release.The Alotta property consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the north of the Alotta Project. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry projects in the world.Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.On behalf of the Board of Directors"PJ Murphy", CEO Forge Resources Corp.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Forge Resources Corp.