HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 17 February 2025 - To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Apple Storage, Apple Storage Group (the group) is not only preparing for large-scale celebration activities this year, but also vigorously expanding its branch network at the beginning of 2025. In the first quarter, five new branches will be opened, and for the first time that the group has entered Kennedy Town and North Point. The group will also celebrate with Hong Kong citizens, offering rent-free periods for all to immediately increase living space at home!This year, the group has added five new branches in Kennedy Town, North Point, Wong Chuk Hang, Kwun Tong, and San Po Kong, four of which are already in operation. Moreover, Apple Storage has over 120 branches in Hong Kong now, serving more than 100,000 customers. The group aims to surpass 180 branches throughout Hong Kong within three years.Apple Storage has always led industry to progress together and improve the branch environment, differentiating itself from typical industrial storage. Entering its 20th year of operation, the group has launched new branches with fifth-generation design. The branches are fully equipped with intelligent sensor lights and facial recognition systems, utilizing smart technology to enhance the storage experience. With a fresh branch design, customers will have a brand-new impression.The group is committed to promoting the importance of storage safety in the industry and complying with the safety standards and regulations of government departments. Branches under the group have successively obtained safety certificates from the Fire Services Department and the Buildings Department. The group will also constantly cooperate with government departments to optimize branch safety facilities, making it the storage brand with the most branches that have "passed the inspections of the Fire Services Department and the Buildings Department" in Hong Kong.The group invests heavily in intelligent technology every year to revitalize the storage business. Recently, it collaborated with Wonder, a well-known local payment platform provider, to develop a digital payment and financial management platform tailored for storage. It has been used in all branches since this year, integrating different payment methods and order processing workflows to provide customers with more electronic payment channel choices while optimizing daily paperwork at the branches. This year, AI will be introduced to analyze customer data and provide more thoughtful storage services.As Apple Storage reaches its 20-year milestone, the group is preparing to hold a series of celebration activities. In addition to rewarding employees, it is also planning large-scale citywide events to celebrate with the public, including offering rent-free periods for storage, free transportation, rental cash vouchers, etc. Long-term supportive customers will also be invited to participate in the celebration. Apple Storage is currently launching its 20th-anniversary promotion. Apple Storage offers 4-months rent-free period and free transportation to new customers, providing a one-stop solution to storage problems.Over the past twenty years, we have experienced the ups and downs of Hong Kong's economy and witnessed tremendous changes in society. When faced with unprecedented challenges and difficulties, Apple Storage Group has always adhered to its customer-centric approach, continuously improving service quality, perfecting storage facilities, actively introducing advanced management technologies and security equipment, and enhancing the overall quality of storage design and leisure spaces to provide customers with safe, convenient, and reliable storage services. We have always stayed true to our original intention and are committed to providing customers with high-quality products and services.Hashtag: #AppleStorage

About Apple Storage

Founded in 2005, The group is a well-known brand in the storage industry and has been awarded the Outstanding Service Gold Award and Quality Service Certification by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA). The group's brands include Apple Storage, Apple Storage Premium, U SPACE, Apple Moving, and Apple Wine Cellar, and it has become a leading local storage service provider in Hong Kong. Apple Storage branches are located throughout Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories, with over 120 branches providing one-stop storage and transportation services (including self-storage, central storage, mobile storage, and transportation services). It also offers storage units of various sizes, feature units, wardrobe units, shoe units, toy units, bicycle units, shelving units, and lockers to meet the different needs of customers. The group has its own transportation fleet, with dedicated personnel following up on each customer from start to finish, saving time and providing convenience.



Apple Storage website: www.applestorage.com.hk



