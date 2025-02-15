Biostimulation – Encourages cellular activity and regeneration without damaging cell integrity, enhancing tissue rejuvenation. Vascularization – Improves blood circulation, delivering essential nutrients and oxygen to tissues while removing toxins. Hyperactivation – Speeds up cellular metabolism, accelerating tissue repair and recovery.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 February 2025 - A groundbreaking study has revealed that INDIBA Proionic 448kHz + 20kHz technology significantly promotes the proliferation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), unlocking new possibilities in beauty, wellness, and regenerative medicine. This research underscores the transformative potential of non-invasive radiofrequency treatments for improving everyday health and well-being, inspiring healthcare professionals and individuals interested in beauty and wellness technologies about its future applications.The study demonstrated that applying INDIBA's Proionic System at subthermal levels accelerates tissue regeneration through MSC proliferation. Mesenchymal Stem Cells, vital for tissue repair, showed a 38% increase in proliferation under controlled INDIBA treatment. This substantial increase in cell proliferation suggests a promising future for INDIBA technology in the field of regenerative medicine.This technology stimulates cells at a molecular level while preserving their ability to differentiate into cartilage, bone, and fat, offering a safe and natural approach to regenerative medicine.This study offers possibilities for individuals seeking to enhance their beauty and wellness. MSCs' ability to rejuvenate skin, restore elasticity, and repair damaged tissues makes INDIBA an invaluable ally in the fight against signs of aging and skin imperfections.Moreover, this advancement greatly benefits sports rehabilitation by speeding up tissue repair and recovery.The study conducted by Dr.Hernández-Bule, Dr.Alexjandro Úbeda and colleagues demonstrated that intermittent exposure to a 448kHz electric stimulus applied through Capacitive-Resistive Electric Transfer (CRET) significantly promotes the proliferation of human mesenchymal stem cells. This finding is particularly relevant for treating various tissue injuries and degenerative conditions.Highlights of the Study:MSCs exposed to 448kHz stimulation showed a 25% increase in cell count versus controls.CRET effects stem from both direct cellular responses and not just thermal influence.Treatment preserved MSC multipotentiality, maintaining their differentiation capacity.These functions work synergistically to create an environment where stem cells can thrive and contribute to tissue regeneration and wellness.This study is a key step in understanding how radiofrequency energy enhances stem cell potential. With applications spanning beauty, wellness, and clinical rehabilitation, INDIBA continues to set the standard for innovation in non-invasive therapeutic technologies.For more details, read the original study ina reputable scientific journal : https://karger.com/cpb/article/34/5/1741/73172/Electric-Stimulation-at-448-kHz-Promotes Hashtag: #INDIBA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About INDIBA