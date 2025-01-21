Recognized for Advancing Growth Strategy & Technological Innovation

2022 and 2023 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award, Smart Buildings Solutions

2020 and 2021 Southeast Asia Customer Value Leadership Award, Building Automation Systems

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it has won Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the Southeast Asia smart building solutions industry, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award, its top honor, recognizes Azbil for exemplifying visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and exceptional customer care. This accolade is based on an independent evaluation of two key criteria types: Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact. Azbil excels in many of the criteria in the smart building solutions space.Frost & Sullivan, a global growth strategy consulting firm, presents Azbil with this award for demonstrating excellence in growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the company's resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.Previously, Azbil received these awards from Frost & Sullivan:Azbil was commended for its commitment to exceeding customer expectations, solidifying its leadership in enhancing building safety, comfort, and energy optimization through advanced automation technology. The company's expansion strategy is focused on three growth fields —new automation, environment and energy, and life cycle solutions—which enables it to address global challenges and create long-term value. Azbil's innovative use of AI, IoT, and cloud systems in smart building solutions, coupled with its strong focus on R&D and strategic collaborations, continues to drive innovation."Azbil's success as a pioneer in the smart building solutions industry stems from its ability to adapt to global challenges, leverage its deep expertise in automation, and focus on delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions. By continuously evolving its business model and addressing the needs of a changing world, Azbil remains at the forefront of the industry," said Mr. Anirudh Bhaskaran, Industry Principal, Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan."We are honored to receive the esteemed award from Frost & Sullivan. This achievement is a testament to Azbil's commitment to addressing evolving challenges and opportunities with visionary strategies, smart building automation technologies, and industry-leading best practices to deliver excellence across the value chain. We share this achievement with our employees, customers, and partners, whose collective efforts drive our success. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in advancing industry growth and strengthening our position as a global top value creator for innovative, human-centered solutions," said Mr. Kazuyasu Hamada, Managing Corporate Executive and President of Building Systems Company, Azbil Corporation.Click the URL below for a full report from Frost & Sullivan.Guided by the Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil continues to provide products and solutions that contribute "in series" to creating a sustainable society.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort, and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2024, Azbil employed about 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥290.9 billion in revenue.