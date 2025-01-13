The “Lost and Found in Hong Kong: The Unsung Chinese Heroes at D-Day” Extends Exhibition at CUHK until Jan 24

The exhibition will then move to London to commence its international tour

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2025 -exhibition, at the invitation of the Chinese University of Hong Kong Library, has been extended to January 24th.From September 2024 onwards, the exhibition has publicly exhibited the diaries and letters of Chinese naval officer Lam Ping-yu which reveal his participation in the Battle of Normandy (D-Day) on June 6th, 1944, aboard the British battleship HMS Ramillies during World War II. Lam's 80-page diary was discovered by chance in 2015 in a soon-to-be-demolished tenement building in Hong Kong. The diary recounts his training in the United Kingdom with 23 other Chinese naval officers and his subsequent participation in D-Day. Lam's written records are hitherto the only primary source of Chinese participation in D-Day.By December 2024, the exhibition has attracted up to 8,000 visitors. The team has also received interest from over 40 secondary schools, organising 23 school tour groups, with a total of over 820 students visiting the exhibition. Students visiting the exhibition ranged across government schools, aided schools, schools under the Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) and international schools.Moreover, the team has created an education program to foster initiatives for community-driven individuals. "The curatorial team hopes to encourage more like-minded individuals to enrich Hong Kong's diverse cultural landscape, playing to their own interests and expertise," said co-curator Angus Hui. "In striving to encourage young people to take action in cultural preservation, the team has launched the H-Infinity program to share our curatorial experience and resources, in order to nurture similar community engagement projects in Hong Kong".After the exhibition at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Library concludes, it will move to London in February as the first stop of the international tour. "With Lam's participation in D-Day, our exhibition is committed to highlighting the long-standing connections, friendships, and solidarity between East and West", opined co-curator John Mak. "Building on the momentum in Hong Kong over these past few months, we will continue to bring this fascinating Hong Kong story to Europe, offering a unique historical perspective to audiences worldwide."After the exhibition launch, the curatorial team successfully contacted the family members of Lam Ping-yu, the owner of the diary, in Hong Kong, the United States, and Brazil. This helped the team's research on Lam's life from the 1920s to 2000, and his connections to Hong Kong. In mid-December last year, the co-curators travelled to the East coast of the United States to meet with Lam's direct descendants, gathering more information to further historical research.Date: September 23rd, 2024 to January 24th, 2025Address: Digital Lab, G/F University Library, Chinese University of Hong KongOpening Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.Fee: Free EntryHashtag: #D-Day

About Lost and Found in Hong Kong: The Unsung Chinese Heroes at D-Day

Aiming to highlight the enduring cooperation and connections between Chinese and Europeans, the exhibition showcases an overlooked piece of World War II history by uncovering the journey of a group of Chinese naval officers from Chongqing to the Normandy Landings (D-Day).



The project received support from nine universities and five museums in Asia and Europe, the Hong Kong consulates of France, Belgium, the UK, and the EU, as well as numerous local historians and NGOs. For more information, please see www.dday.hk or follow their Facebook、 LinkedIn、 Instagram page.



About The Urban Studies Institute

The Urban Studies Institute (考城學社, "USI") is a registered charity focusing on the research and participation of urban space issues, and the related evolution and development in built environment, construction, aesthetics, culture, and society. Contemporary methods would be employed to narrate the urban development of Hong Kong and realise various educational schemes. USI also engages in the conservation initiatives, architecture, and community design of Hong Kong.

