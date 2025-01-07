Launches First Capture Media Factory to Support 670% Growth in Hong Kong in October

About Capture.HK

Capture.HK is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise all formats of analogue media - photo albums, photographs, videotapes, digital media (like USB Flash Drive, Compact Flash, DVD, etc), slides, negatives and audio cassette tapes, using our proprietary technology. Capture.HK is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos through secure Google authentication. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families and organisations to safeguard their memories.

