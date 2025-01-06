Long-standing partnership as strong foundation for extended collaboration

Expanded cooperation in global RISE with SAP transformation projects

Joint initiative to develop data migration and conversion scenarios for public cloud solutions

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 6 January 2025 – SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, is expanding its long-standing partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise applications and Business AI. SNP is a founding member of SAP's Selective Data Transition Engagement community and a customer for RISE with SAP for many years. In addition, SNP is one of SAP's leading services partners in the area of Cloud Application Lifecycle Management. Now, both companies are strengthening their partnership in the field of transformations to RISE with SAP and are exploring the potential collaboration in the space of data management in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud.Based on a successful track record with joint customers like BMW, Pfizer, E.ON or TE Connectivity, SNP is now intensifying its collaboration with SAP to accelerate the move of customers to RISE with SAP in a fast, compliant and efficient way with minimum risks and near-zero downtime. With SNP's Bluefield methodology, companies can get the benefits of a transformative process redesign while retaining historical data aligned to a new business reality.In addition, SNP is also expanding its collaboration with SAP in the Public Cloud space, leveraging the strengths of both companies to develop data migration and conversion scenarios within SAP's public cloud offerings for a global customer base.Stefan Steinle, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP, says: "Data migration is a critical element in all cloud transformations, and our partners play a key role here. With its Bluefield methodology, SNP is a long-standing partner with a strong track record in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP projects. We are now strengthening the collaboration with a clear focus on customer success and aligning on future migration solutions for the Public Cloud. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with SNP to drive the adoption of Cloud and Business AI."Jens Amail, CEO at SNP, adds: "We are very thankful for the trust our clients and partners put in us. SAP and SNP share objectives and successfully collaborate in many customer transformation projects globally. With our new software platform SNP Kyano, we are now also migrating data from 3rd-party sources to SAP, and we are investing in the next generation of Bluefield for the Public Cloud. So now is the perfect time to double down on our collaboration with SAP, focusing onwith our customers and our joint ecosystem."Hashtag: #SNP

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.



The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



