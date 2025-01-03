US$2 million seed funding raised from private investors across nine countries and AI-driven VC firm Hatcher+.



Highly Sustainable: Using natural and non-toxic materials such as cellulose paper, zinc and manganese, Flint eliminates hazardous components used in conventional battery technologies and are fully compostable at the end of their lifecycle, making recycling easier and cheaper, minimizing electronic wastes, and reducing environmental impact.



Inherently Safe: Explosion-proof, leak-proof, and immune to combustion risks, ensuring near-zero fire hazards even under extreme conditions.



Flexible and Durable: Flexible and designed to maintain functionality even when punctured, bent, or damaged, allowing new form factors for various applications.



Cost-Efficient: Leveraging low-cost input materials and scalable production processes, Flint addresses pricing concerns that have traditionally hindered the adoption of sustainable technologies.



Scalable for Rapid Adoption: Seamlessly integrates into existing manufacturing infrastructure, lowering barriers to industrial adoption and allowing for quick scaling.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 January 2025 - Flint, the pioneering deep tech company developing a proprietary paper battery technology, has raised US$2 million in seed funding. This funding round, led by a global consortium of angel investors, will accelerate Flint’s efforts to bring high-performance, sustainable energy storage solutions to market.“This funding milestone represents years of technical breakthroughs, and now, with real-world applications on the horizon, we are laser-focused on delivering our solutions to market,” said Mr. Carlo Charles, Founder and CEO of Flint, who has been recognized by the US State Department, the European Union, Google, TechCrunch, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Singapore government, and other esteemed institutions. “Our batteries are engineered to excel where traditional technologies fall short, and we believe they will transform industries that demand superior safety, sustainability, and flexibility.”The funding supports commercial expansion, pilot production, and intellectual property development, positioning Flint to challenge legacy battery technologies like lithium-ion and lead-acid with cleaner, safer, and adaptive alternatives. The company is also set to roll out its first paid pilot project in the immediate future with an international customer in a diversified industry sector.Flint’s cellulose-based paper batteries are engineered from the ground up to solve critical challenges in modern energy storage. These next-generation batteries are:These innovations represent a fundamental shift in energy storage, laying the groundwork for smarter, safer, and more environmentally sustainable batteries. Flint’s core technology addresses both anode and cathode breakthroughs, with proprietary electrolytes and separators enhancing performance, stability, and safety under extreme conditions.Furthermore, Flint’s proprietary innovations not only address sustainability challenges but also remove the traditional “green premium” — the higher cost often associated with environmentally friendly products. For standard battery types and applications, Flint’s inexpensive input materials and efficient production processes enable competitively priced solutions. These solutions not only match the performance of conventional batteries but also provide a “green discount”: a more sustainable product at a lower price.With a global energy storage market valued at US$500 billion by 2030, Flint is strategically positioned to disrupt the industry. The company’s first paid pilot project with a diversified international enterprise validates its value proposition and underscores early market traction. Flint has already attracted interest from more than 20 companies across sectors, including:"These discussions highlight a growing appetite for next-generation energy solutions," said Mr. Carlo Charles. “Our cost-effectiveness is key to driving adoption at scale. We’re not just offering a sustainable option; we’re offering a better, safer, and more affordable alternative to unsustainable batteries.”“A lower production cost is at the core of creating demand, scaling quickly, and increasing adoption rates while ensuring profitability,” said Mr. Jeremy Wee, Co-Founder of Flint. “We are no longer confined to the lab — our commercial pilots are already demonstrating the tangible impact of our innovations in real-world applications.”The US$2 million seed funding round which closed in October was driven by private angel investors from France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. It also saw participation from Hatcher+, a venture capital firm recognized for leveraging machine learning and AI-driven insights to identify high-potential ventures. The capital infusion will be deployed to:“This announcement marks a major milestone for us as a company, and we are very humbled by the support from our investors, who, like us, believe in a better and greener future,” said Mr. Carlo Charles.This funding builds on Flint’s national and international recognition from TechCrunch, the Techblazer Awards, the Institution of Engineers Singapore (IES), and accelerator programs by Shell and OPPO, along with grants from the Singapore government — further validating the company’s breakthrough potential.Flint will also showcase its prototypes and products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7th–10th, presenting to global tech leaders and strategic partners. CES is labelled the most powerful tech event in the world with more than 130,000 attendees expected.At the end of 2023, Flint made its debut on the global stage of TechCrunch’s flagship event in San Francisco, standing out as the only company from Asia among just 20 start-ups selected worldwide out of a total of more than 3,200. Building on that momentum, Flint is now ready to leverage CES 2025 as a strategic launchpad for accelerated international expansion.“At Flint, we aim to do more than build better batteries — we’re changing the way the world envisions energy storage,” said Carlo Charles. “By positioning ourselves at the intersection of advanced technology and sustainability, we’re addressing the climate crisis head-on. Our paper battery technology isn’t just about better performance; it’s about creating a safer, greener standard that industries can rely on. "At Flint, we aim to do more than build better batteries — we're changing the way the world envisions energy storage," said Carlo Charles. "By positioning ourselves at the intersection of advanced technology and sustainability, we're addressing the climate crisis head-on. Our paper battery technology isn't just about better performance; it's about creating a safer, greener standard that industries can rely on. This is the future of energy, and we're proud to be leading the way."Our goal is simple: to create batteries that work great and are better for the planet," added Mr. Jeremy Wee. "We're not just solving today's problems — we're preparing for tomorrow and setting new standards for what's possible in sustainability."

Flint

SparkByFlint Pte. Ltd. ("Flint") is a deep tech impact company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to offer the world’s most sustainable batteries. Flint specializes in developing next-generation rechargeable paper batteries that are safer, cleaner, and more flexible and cost-efficient than traditional lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries. Flint’s proprietary technology encompasses anode, cathode, separator, and electrolyte innovations, with cellulose paper at its core. The company’s batteries remain operational even when damaged and integrate easily with existing manufacturing processes, enabling rapid industrial adoption.



For more information, visit www.madebyflint.co.





