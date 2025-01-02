From January 7-10, VinAI will showcase several AI technologies in a real car at Booth 7224, West Hall - CES 2025.

DrunkSense : The world's first passive drunk driving detection system without requiring a breathalyzer, achieving 85% sensitivity—8 percentage points higher than that of the industry standard.

: The world's first passive drunk driving detection system without requiring a breathalyzer, achieving 85% sensitivity—8 percentage points higher than that of the industry standard. MirrorSense : As a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, this technology adjusts mirrors with 10mm accuracy based on the driver's position—another world-first innovation.

: As a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, this technology adjusts mirrors with 10mm accuracy based on the driver's position—another world-first innovation. Driver Monitoring System (DMS): Compliant with EU's General Safety Regulations, the system provides AI-powered safety through enhanced occupant monitoring.

Touch2Park : Touch2Park is the winner of the 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Award. This Level 2 smart parking solution enables effortless parking by a simple touch.

: Touch2Park is the winner of the This Level 2 smart parking solution enables effortless parking by a simple touch. Jelly View : A revolutionary 3D transparent mode offering comprehensive exterior and undercarriage visibility.

: A revolutionary 3D transparent mode offering comprehensive exterior and undercarriage visibility. Advanced 360° Surround View Monitoring System: The system eliminates blind spots and enhances external awareness for safer navigation.

[email protected]

LAS VEGAS, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025From January 7 to January 10, 2025, visitors to booth #7224 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will have the opportunity to experience VinAI's cutting-edge technologies in action on a real vehicle, including:shared:Automotive manufacturers (OEMs) in the U.S. are under increasing pressure to enhance the safety, comfort, and intelligence of their vehicles. However, providing cutting-edge AI features while maintaining competitive costs and production timelines poses a significant challenge for many OEMs. VinAI addresses these challenges with efficient and flexible AI solutions designed to deliver safer and more comfortable driving experiences without demanding excessive resources from OEMs.Currently, VinAI offers smart mobility solutions for the automotive industry. Technologies and features developed by VinAI have been integrated into numerous vehicle models by global automakers, with deployment on over 80,000 vehicles to date and projections to reach over 800,000 vehicles within the next five years.For more information about VinAI or to schedule a technology demonstration at CES 2025, customers can contact [email protected] or visitContact:Ms. Bui Thi Thuy LeHead of Marketing – VinAIHashtag: #VinAI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinAI

VinAI, part of the Vingroup ecosystem, ranks among the top 20 AI R&D companies globally. The company's Smart Mobility division drives the next level of automotive safety and comfort through a strong portfolio of next-generation, efficient AI solutions. VinAI's technologies and features have been integrated into various models of global OEMs, including those from Europe.



For more information about VinAI, please visit: https://www.vinai.io/



