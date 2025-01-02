Mdm Chang Chiou Yen teaching a math class at Sirius Mathematics.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 – Sirius Mathematics, the maths specialist tuition centre for primary and secondary students, is excited to announce its grand opening in the vibrant Tampines area.Sirius Mathematics was founded out of a passion for teaching and a commitment to helping students develop their mathematical thinking and problem-solving skills. Led by the former Mathematics Head of Department at Raffles Institution, Ms. Chang Chiou Yen, the centre aims to support students through innovative teaching methods, tailored materials, and personalised support."We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Sirius Mathematics in Tampines. This marks the beginning of a new chapter where we can make a significant impact on our students' academic journeys," said Ms. Chang, Head of Mathematics.As the former Mathematics Head of Department at Raffles Institution, one of Singapore's premier secondary schools, Ms. Chang brings over 20 years of teaching experience in MOE schools, including Raffles Institution and Raffles Girls' School.Ms. Chang holds a Bachelor of Science from NUS, a Master of Education from NTU, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) from NIE. Her credentials and hands-on experience have shaped her deep understanding of the MOE Mathematics syllabus. Known for her ability to demystify complex concepts, Ms. Chang makes Mathematics accessible and engaging for students of all levels."I've always been passionate about helping students truly understand mathematical concepts. I believe building a strong foundation can foster both academic excellence and confidence. My goal is to create a supportive and engaging learning environment where every student can thrive and succeed," said Ms. Chang, Head of Mathematics at Sirius Mathematics.In addition, the other teachers at Sirius Mathematics are all local graduates from NUS and NTU. They possess years of experience teaching Mathematics to both primary and secondary students.As Sirius Mathematics looks to grow, the centre is specifically targeting an intake of Secondary 4 students this year. Besides, the tuition centre is expanding to include Primary 5 and Primary 6 students, preparing them for PSLE and further strengthening its commitment to academic excellence across all grade levels. With plans to expand its reach, the centre is positioning itself as a leader in math tuition for students of all levels.

About Sirius Mathematics

Sirius Mathematics is the preferred choice for math tuition in Singapore. Its curriculum aligns with the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Assessment Objectives, helping students to develop a solid foundation for academic success.



To support new students, Sirius Mathematics is offering a free trial session to experience the centre’s teaching methods firsthand.



For more information, please visit https://siriusmath.sg/contact-us/.

